BP630
LG 3D Wifi 藍光播放機
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品類型
3D 網路藍光播放機
-
視訊系統
NTSC
-
電壓
110V 50/60Hz
-
耗電量 (W)
12
可播放光碟
-
BD
Yes
-
BD (3D)
Yes
-
BD (3D only)
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
CD-Audio
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
AVC HD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
RMVB
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
AV 格式
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
輸入/輸出
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
音訊輸出 - 聲音數位(光纖)
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
-
乙太網路 - RJ45
Yes
適用
-
SIMPLINK 整合操控
Yes
-
DVD 1080P 畫質提升
Yes
-
藍光 Full HD 解析度
Yes
-
USB 播放
Yes
-
外接式硬碟播放 (FAT/NTFS)
Yes
-
網路韌體更新
Yes
網路功能 / NETCAST
-
LG Netcast 網路娛樂
Yes
-
LG App 應用程式下載
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Wi-Fi 無線
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
430 x 43.5 x 208.5
-
包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
471 x 83 x 289
-
重量 (公斤)
1.45
