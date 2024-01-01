Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 3D Wifi 藍光播放機

規格

評論

支援

LG 3D Wifi 藍光播放機

BP630

LG 3D Wifi 藍光播放機

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般規格

  • 產品類型

    3D 網路藍光播放機

  • 視訊系統

    NTSC

  • 電壓

    110V 50/60Hz

  • 耗電量 (W)

    12

可播放光碟

  • BD

    Yes

  • BD (3D)

    Yes

  • BD (3D only)

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • CD-Audio

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • AVC HD

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • RMVB

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

AV 格式

  • 音訊 - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • 音訊 - DTS

    Yes

  • 音訊 - DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

輸入/輸出

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • 音訊輸出 - 聲音數位(光纖)

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    Yes

  • 乙太網路 - RJ45

    Yes

適用

  • SIMPLINK 整合操控

    Yes

  • DVD 1080P 畫質提升

    Yes

  • 藍光 Full HD 解析度

    Yes

  • USB 播放

    Yes

  • 外接式硬碟播放 (FAT/NTFS)

    Yes

  • 網路韌體更新

    Yes

網路功能 / NETCAST

  • LG Netcast 網路娛樂

    Yes

  • LG App 應用程式下載

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi 無線

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    430 x 43.5 x 208.5

  • 包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    471 x 83 x 289

  • 重量 (公斤)

    1.45

使用者評論

為你推薦