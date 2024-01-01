We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DV642
LG DVD 播放機
所有規格
可播放光碟
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW (視訊模式)
Yes
-
CD-Audio
Yes
AV 格式
-
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG2
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
輸入/輸出
-
音訊輸出 - 同軸
Yes
-
音訊輸入 - USB
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 色差
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
配件
-
使用手冊
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
保證卡
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
360 x 35 x 195
使用者評論
