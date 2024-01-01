Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi免曬衣乾衣機 / 冰磁白

規格

評論

支援

WR-90TW

摘要

最大洗衣容量 (kg)
9公斤
最大乾衣容量 (kg)
600 x 850 x690 mm
產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
Heat pump 溫和除濕式乾衣
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 乾衣機類型

    滾筒式

容量

  • 乾衣容量(公斤)

    9

一般功能

  • 色彩

    冰磁白

  • 電壓(V)

    110

  • 頻率(Hz)

    60

  • 筒槽材質

    不鏽鋼抗菌筒槽

特殊功能

  • 壓縮機類型

    雙迴轉變頻壓縮機

  • 馬達類型

    變頻馬達

  • 乾衣類型

    Heat pump 溫和除濕式乾衣

  • 智能濕度感測

    Yes

  • 冷凝器自動清潔

    Yes

  • 雙重極細棉絮濾網

    Yes

  • 濾網清潔提醒

    Yes

  • 水箱滿水提醒

    Yes

  • 防皺模式

    Yes

  • WiFi遠控功能

    Yes

  • Smart自我診斷系統

    Yes

乾衣行程

  • 標準

    Yes

  • 強力乾衣

    Yes

  • 少量快乾

    Yes

  • 毛巾

    Yes

  • 輕柔乾衣

    Yes

  • 精緻衣物

    Yes

  • 運動衣物

    Yes

  • 被子

    Yes

  • 輕拍除塵

    Yes

  • 殺菌

    Yes

尺寸

  • 機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    600 x 850 x690 mm

基本配件

  • 排水管

    Yes

  • 乾衣層架

    Yes

  • 遙控器

    Yes

保固

  • 變頻壓縮機

    10年

  • 馬達

    10年

  • 主機板

    3年

使用者評論

