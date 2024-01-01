We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
F1450HT1W
6 Motion DD直驅變頻 蒸氣滾筒洗衣機 絲緞白 / 10.5公斤洗衣容量, 6公斤烘衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion滾筒式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
10.5
-
乾衣容量(公斤)
6
一般功能
-
色彩
絲緞白
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LED
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
-
預約定時洗衣行程設計
Yes
-
NFC Tag on 功能
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
雙重噴射洗淨系統
Yes
-
人工智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
泡沫偵測與清除設計
Yes
-
蒸氣洗衣行程
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
快洗30
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
強力去污
Yes
-
柔洗 / 羊毛
Yes
-
洗衣 + 乾衣
Yes
-
高溫去污
Yes
-
過敏防護
Yes
-
防皺除臭 / 熱風清新
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
化學纖維
Yes
-
靜音
Yes
-
雲端客制
Yes
其他功能
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
600 x 850 x 610
