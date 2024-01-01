Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi滾筒洗衣機(蒸洗脫) 冰磁白 / 10.5公斤

WiFi滾筒洗衣機(蒸洗脫) 冰磁白 / 10.5公斤

WD-S105CW

WiFi滾筒洗衣機(蒸洗脫) 冰磁白 / 10.5公斤

最大洗衣容量 (kg)
10.5公斤
最大乾衣容量 (kg)
600 x 850 x 610 mm
產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
6 motion 滾筒式
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 洗衣機類型

    6 motion 滾筒式

容量

  • 洗衣容量(公斤)

    10.5

一般功能

  • 色彩

    冰磁白

  • 電壓(V)

    110

  • 頻率(Hz)

    60

  • 可變轉速(PPM)

    Yes

  • 筒槽材質

    一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽

特殊功能

  • 馬達類型

    直驅變頻(DD)

  • 偏載自動偵測

    Yes

  • 預約定時洗衣行程設計

    Yes

  • Smart自我診斷

    Yes

  • 人工智慧洗衣系統

    Yes

  • WiFi遠控功能

    Yes

洗衣行程

  • 棉麻衣物

    Yes

  • 大量衣物

    Yes

  • 多材質混洗

    Yes

  • 人造纖維

    Yes

  • 大件衣物

    Yes

  • 過敏防護

    Yes

  • 寶貝蒸氣洗

    Yes

  • 運動衣物

    Yes

  • 柔洗

    Yes

  • 強洗

    Yes

  • 汙漬處理

    Yes

  • 靜音洗滌

    Yes

  • 快洗14

    Yes

  • 雲端客製

    Yes

尺寸

  • 機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    600 x 850 x 610mm

保固

  • 變頻馬達

    10年

  • 主機板

    3年

  • 全機

    1年

