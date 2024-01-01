We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WD-S18VCD
WiFi滾筒洗衣機(蒸洗脫烘) 典雅銀 / 18公斤
(0)
摘要
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion 滾筒式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
18
一般功能
-
色彩
典雅銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
-
預約定時洗衣行程設計
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
人工智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
泡沫偵測與清除設計
Yes
-
WiFi遠控功能
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
洗清 + 脫水
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
高溫去污
Yes
-
過敏防護
Yes
-
白色衣物
Yes
-
精緻衣物
Yes
-
合成纖維
Yes
-
毛巾 / 浴巾
Yes
-
筒槽殺菌
Yes
-
雲端客製
Yes
尺寸
-
機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)
700 x 990 x 770mm
保固
-
變頻馬達
10年
-
主機板
3年
-
全機
1年
使用者評論
