WD-S17DVD TWINWash
TWINWash 雙能洗(蒸洗脫烘) 17公斤+2.5公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
滾筒：6 motion 滾筒式、Miniwash：3 motion 直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
滾筒：17、Miniwash：2.5
-
乾衣容量(公斤)
8
一般功能
-
色彩
滾筒：典雅銀、Miniwash：典雅銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
可變溫
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LED
-
時間延遲(小時)
Yes
-
門鎖指示
Yes
-
運轉時間指示燈
Yes
-
錯誤訊息指示/警示
Yes
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
-
預約定時洗衣行程設計
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷功能
Yes
-
智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
雙重噴射洗淨系統
Yes
-
人工智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
蒸氣功能
Yes
-
門框
無門框設計
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
預洗
Yes
-
洗清 + 脫水
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
冷水節能
Yes
-
高溫去污
Yes
-
護色洗衣
Yes
-
過敏防護
Yes
-
防皺除臭 / 熱風清新
Yes
-
精緻衣物
Yes
-
羊毛
Yes
-
筒槽清潔
Yes
其他功能
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
-
蒸氣洗衣
Yes
尺寸
-
機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)
滾筒：686 x 982 x 756mm、Miniwash：686 x 359 x 781mm
