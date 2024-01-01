We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HBS-SL5
LG TONE Style 頸掛式藍牙耳機 - 霧面黑
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
霧面黑
-
NCC no.
CCAL20LP0370T2
-
藍牙規格
V 5.0（耳機/免持聽筒/A2DP/AVRCP)
-
電池
3.7 V/75 mAh，鋰離子聚合物電池
-
額定輸入電壓
DC 4.75 V ~ 5.3 V，400 mA
-
耳機重量
41.8 g
-
耳機尺寸
156.5 mm (寬) x 178.7 mm (長) x 18 mm (高)
-
耳塞收線型設計
Yes
使用時間(*使用持續時間可能會依連線的行動裝置、使用的功能、設定、訊號強度、 操作溫度、頻率帶和其他使用方式而異)
-
待機時間
最長達 450 小時*
-
通話時間
最長達 8 小時*
-
音樂播放時間
最長達 8 小時*
充電規格
-
充電時間
1 小時
-
快充功能
Yes
-
USB Type
Type C
音效/麥克風
-
EQ調音
Meridian EQ
-
麥克風
雙麥克風
語音聲控
-
使用耳機中文聲控LG電視
Yes
(限LG TV指定機型)
