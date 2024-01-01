Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Style 頸掛式藍牙耳機 - 霧面黑

規格

評論

支援

LG TONE Style 頸掛式藍牙耳機 - 霧面黑

HBS-SL5

LG TONE Style 頸掛式藍牙耳機 - 霧面黑

(0)
所有規格

基本規格

  • 顏色

    霧面黑

  • NCC no.

    CCAL20LP0370T2

  • 藍牙規格

    V 5.0（耳機/免持聽筒/A2DP/AVRCP)

  • 電池

    3.7 V/75 mAh，鋰離子聚合物電池

  • 額定輸入電壓

    DC 4.75 V ~ 5.3 V，400 mA

  • 耳機重量

    41.8 g

  • 耳機尺寸

    156.5 mm (寬) x 178.7 mm (長) x 18 mm (高)

  • 耳塞收線型設計

    Yes

使用時間(*使用持續時間可能會依連線的行動裝置、使用的功能、設定、訊號強度、 操作溫度、頻率帶和其他使用方式而異)

  • 待機時間

    最長達 450 小時*

  • 通話時間

    最長達 8 小時*

  • 音樂播放時間

    最長達 8 小時*

充電規格

  • 充電時間

    1 小時

  • 快充功能

    Yes

  • USB Type

    Type C

音效/麥克風

  • EQ調音

    Meridian EQ

  • 麥克風

    雙麥克風

語音聲控

  • 使用耳機中文聲控LG電視

    Yes
    (限LG TV指定機型)

