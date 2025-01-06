LG AND XBOX PARTNER TO EXPAND CLOUD GAMING EXPERIENCE ON LG SMART TVS

LG brings Xbox Cloud Gaming experience to its newly launching Gaming Portal

Las Vegas, Jan. 6, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced a partnership with Xbox, providing players access to hundreds of games with the Xbox app on selected LG Smart TVs.1 Owners of the company’s latest Smart TVs2 will be able to discover and play a wide selection of PC and console games from industry-leading partners, and soon Xbox, through the new Gaming Portal.3 This versatile, gaming centric hub is designed as an all-in-one solution for seamless navigation and personalised gaming, both for the latest AAA games and casual webOS app games.

For gaming enthusiasts, LG Smart TV users can soon explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to hundreds of games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including popular titles like Call of Duty®: BlackOps 6, and highly anticipated releases like Avowed. With Game Pass Ultimate, players will also be able to stream a catalogue of select Xbox games they own such as NBA 2K25 or Hogwarts Legacy.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs.”

“Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs,” said Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Xbox. “We’re fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox'ers find their favourite games and play with friends across screens.”

Powered by webOS and easily accessible from the Home Screen, the Gaming Portal’s interface ensures that users can discover and enjoy their favourite games with ease. The LG Gaming Portal provides an overview with an app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote controller, recently played titles, the top 10 most popular games, editor’s picks, and other tailored, user-friendly gaming experiences.

1Internet connection, Xbox subscription and data charges may apply.

2 Service and country availability will be announced at a later date

3 Gaming Portal availability can vary per TV model.