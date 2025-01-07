Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG PRESENTS ITS LATEST INNOVATIONS POWERED BY “AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE” AT CES 2025

CORPORATE 01/07/2025
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Company’s AI provides personalised experiences that transform and enrich everyday life, making you feel understood.

 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its latest innovations powered by AI at CES® 2025. Themed “Life’s Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence,” the LG booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center illustrates how the company is providing convenience and new customer experiences by integrating AI into everyday life.

 

At the entrance of the booth, LG’s theme comes to life with the dynamic and immersive Brand Façade: a massive semi-circular display featuring LG Kinetic LED Media Art. LG offers its customisable Kinetic LED products as part of a total solution for customers, providing everything from the initial design to post-installation services. The company’s innovative displays deliver multisensory experiences with stunning picture quality and the ability to perform elegant kinetic movements in sync with video and audio content.

 

The LG booth at CES 2025 is divided into distinct zones representing morning, noon, afternoon, evening and night, all grounded in the company’s pursuit of “Space-as-a-Service” to expand the horizons of living spaces. Each area demonstrates how the company’s AI-powered innovations can enrich people’s daily routines. Visitors will experience firsthand how LG home appliances, smart living solutions and cutting-edge technologies combine to create around-the-clock comfort, convenience and connection.

 

A Morning with LG AI

The Rise & Shine (LG AI Home) zone showcases the company’s vision for a seamless start to the day, enabled by its Affectionate Intelligence and On-device AI Hub. Visitors can explore an Intelligent Home that understands and adapts to their needs, offering proactive solutions to make each day smoother, and a personalised living environment that is both safe and hyper-connected. Visitors can witness innovations like face and voice recognition in the bedroom, which provide personalised content and wellness insights based on sleep patterns. The technologies even adapt to users’ routines thanks to automatic situational recognition and offer easy-to-digest data and insight with On-device AI hub, where sensitive information is securely protected by LG Shield.

 

The Connect & Cruise (Car-Commercial) zone focuses on the company’s AI-driven mobility and commercial innovations for life on the move. Here, visitors can experience AI-based in-cabin sensing solution, Vision AI mobility concept that is designed to bring greater safety, convenience and hyper-personalisation to the future mobility experience.

 

Noon – the Perfect Time for Work and Play

The Work & Create (Intelligent Office) zone exemplifies AI’s ability to transform work into a smarter, more streamlined experience. Visitors can get hands-on experience with LG gram Pro 2-in-1, while experts demonstrate how to maximise AI capabilities using the LG CreateBoard. This presentation highlights the simplicity of generating document-based AI insights and leveraging AI-driven system controls.

 

The Gear up & Game (Gaming Playground) zone is an AI-optimised environment where visitors will discover an immersive gaming experience. LG ThinQ ON, which can connect with a variety of IoT sensors and devices, makes it easy to create a personalised gaming station and control mood settings with just the push of a button. Visitors can also try out the webOS smart gaming monitor, including the LG UltraGear™ OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor.

 

A Rejuvenating Afternoon with Innovations that Inspire

The Inspire & Innovate (LG Labs Studio) zone is a space that inspires creativity and promotes personal wellbeing through innovative solutions, including AI-driven technologies. Visitors can explore personalised “ambient solutions” that align with their unique lifestyles and tastes, and see how LG products can transform a living space into a chic café, a relaxing retreat or a premium personal cinema. In addition, the zone also features the MX platform, which expands the definition of home solutions by creating a new type of multipurpose space. Utilising a modular package system, it integrates the company’s innovative appliance hardware and AI technologies to transform the vehicle cabin into a flexible area.

 

Throughout the zone, visuals and ambient content are generated by EXAONE, LG AI Research’s multimodal AI model, creating dynamic atmospheres curated to individual preferences. Trained on 350 million license-free images, EXAONE can generate an infinite number of images with distinct moods. The images displayed in the zone are created using prompts such as “gentle breeze,” “orange summer view” and “cozy, serene atmosphere,” uniquely depicting city and countryside morning scenery in four seasons, resulting in images that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

 

Curate Your Evening, Elevate Your Experience

The Curate & Elevate (Upscale Home Living) zone offers an immersive lifestyle experience that combines AI tech with design and customised luxury. This space demonstrates how intelligent technology and refined aesthetics can come together to elevate every moment at home. Highlighted within this zone are innovative display products like the LG Signature OLED T. Visitors can see the transparent OLED T showcased alongside clear acrylic pieces from Kartell, a premium furniture brand, introducing innovative user experiences and new possibilities for space curation.

 

The zone also highlights the second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup, including the brand-new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator with a transparent OLED door panel, as well as the LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView™ Over-the-Range Microwave and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range, which pairs timeless design withAI technology. With the famed Italian designer furniture company, Molteni&C, LG has crafted an exhibit that emphasises LG SIGNATURE’s “Live Beyond” philosophy. Visitors can learn how the brand’s latest AI-equipped premium products elevate convenience and provide more personalisation options than ever before.

 

Entering the Night area of the zone, visitors will encounter the breathtaking kinetic media chandelier; an installation that boasts 28 units of the transparent LG Signature OLED T. When closed, it highlights the elegance of transparency through synchronised video and lighting; when open, it emphasises the sleek, thin design of transparent OLED technology. Visitors will experience visuals, including the colourful Cloud Bloom, Aquarium, and stained-glass effects; all synchronised with dynamic lighting and all enhanced by AI assistance to deliver an immersive, 360-degree experience.

 

The Dive & Vibe zone offers an entertaining, multisensory exploration of AI-powered sound and music. New 2025 xboom speakers on display employ advanced AI calibration technology to automatically adjust sound settings and recommend the best lighting mode according to the space and the mood of the music.

 

Last but not least, the Escape & Immerse zone takes CES attendees on a journey of personalised content curation and optimal viewing experiences enabled by the company’s α11 AI processor and webOS platform. The zone is divided into an entry area and an experience area, with the latter designed to showcase the capabilities of the α11 and webOS. The entry area features a man cave atmosphere, where visitors will discover a ‘secret door’ to experience AI of LG TV, where a digital guide showcases the exciting features of the technology. Highlights include the AI-powered Magic Remote, Voice ID and the cinematic picture and sound quality delivered by α11 AI processor technology.

 

Along with the latest smart life solutions, the LG exhibition booth at CES 2025 showcases the company’s dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Throughout the booth, visitors will find several trees symbolising the company’s commitment to ESG. These include the Comfort Kit Tree, the Sustainable Exhibition History Tree, the Energy Tree, the Global Carbon Neutrality Tree and the Sustainable Cycle Tree, which together form a visual representation of the company’s vision for a sustainable future.

 

Visitors can experience LG’s latest innovations at its CES booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 7-10. For more information on LG products unveiled at CES 2025, please check out the CES 2025 Press Kit.

 

                                                                                                     # # #

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 