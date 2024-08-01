LG ANTI-DISCOLOURATION TECH FOR OUTDOOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE FIRST TO RECEIVE UL VERIFICATION

Company’s latest innovation provides enhanced protection against screen-yellowing for digital signage used in outdoor environments

SEOUL, Aug. 1, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its advanced Anti-Discolouration™ technology for outdoor digital signage. Verified by standards and testing organisation, UL Solutions, the new tech helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing,’ a common issue for outdoor digital signage products caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight. This innovative tech simultaneously safeguards display quality and performance stability, helping extend the lifespan of LG digital signage used in outdoor environments.

LG is the first company to achieve UL verification for the display anti-discolouration characteristic technology for digital signage. LG developed a testing methodology and defect-evaluation criteria, and UL Solutions independently assessed the product to the criteria in support of the company’s marketing claim. Prior to this, there were no internationally recognised standards or testing methods for measuring a display’s resistance to screen-yellowing.

The use of outdoor displays in settings such as drive-through restaurants, bus stops, schools and sports stadiums has become commonplace in recent years and is increasing across a variety of B2B sectors. However, prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause the screens of these versatile display products to turn a yellowish colour over time. LG’s Anti-Discolouration™ technology helps address this issue, demonstrating the quality and durability of the company’s outdoor digital signage solutions.

LG developed its protective technology to provide better value to B2B customers utilising digital signage in outdoor environments. The company’s research indicated that customers were having to replace their outdoor signage products at a faster rate and experiencing service interruptions due to persistent discolouration issues. To address these pain points, the company’s outdoor displays with Anti-Discolouration™ technology also incorporate advanced thermal solutions and panel materials for added reliability, even in the toughest of conditions. UL Verified product incorporating Anti-Discolouration™ technology has already been implemented in several of the latest LG high-brightness outdoor signage products, with plans to expand its application to a wider range of solutions in the future.

“Our UL Verification of products with Anti-Discolouration™ technology actively reinforces the performance and quality of our digital signage products,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Through targeted research and development programs, we will continue to identify and resolve any inconveniences that detract from the overall LG digital signage experience, thereby continuously enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.”

To learn more about LG’s digital signage solutions with Anti-Discolouration™ technology, please visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/product/digital-signage/high-brightness.

# # #

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and customised solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays, commercial robots and electric vehicle chargers, all designed to maximise work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.