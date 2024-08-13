LG Unveils the Ultimate Cleaning Duo: LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Robot Vac All-in-One Tower Combi

SYDNEY, 13 AUGUST, 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) is once again transforming the household cleaning experience with the introduction of its latest CordZero® A9X vacuum lineup, pioneering the company’s first combination handstick and robot vacuum solution – the All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE).

This innovative model combines the agility of a lightweight handstick vacuum with the intelligence of a robot vacuum, offering an all-in-one vacuum solution that helps save time and sparks joy at home.

Building on the company’s innovative tower design, the LG All-in-One Tower Combi addresses common vacuuming challenges and anticipates floorcare needs. Its intuitive, user-centric design and powerful performance deliver unparalleled convenience to home vacuuming.

The updated A9X lineup includes the new A9CX-ELITE All-in-One Tower Combi, plus two new CordZero® All-in-One Tower handstick models, all armed with LG’s strongest handstick suction power of up to 280W1.

“Our new All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum is a one-stop solution for floorcare vacuuming needs”, said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

“The innovative combination of a powerful, yet lightweight handstick and intelligent robot vacuum covers all bases, giving users the freedom to effortlessly tidy up quick messes on-the-fly, while putting the robot vacuum to work on a household clean while they’re out and about. We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution that truly caters to the diverse needs of Aussie households.”

Dual Auto Empty Hands-Free Design

The All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE) offers auto emptying for both the handstick and robot vacuum. After use, users can simply dock the vacuums into the tower to automatically empty their dust bin, saving time and preventing dust clouds from re-entering the air. This functionality is supported by a sophisticated 3-Step Filtration System, which hygienically locks away dirt and dust by passing air through two filters to remove fine dust particles.

Working in tandem with the company’s existing Kompressor® technology which helps to compact dust within the handstick dust bin, this system speeds up the clean-up process, making housework more efficient and freeing up time for users to enjoy what truly matters.

Once docked, the handstick vacuum also offers resourceful charging capabilities with the interchangeable Dual Power Pack, allowing users to charge both the battery in the handstick vacuum and spare battery, ensuring a back-up battery is on hand to extend run time.

Lightweight Handstick with Powerful Performance

Boasting up to 280W of powerful suction power1 while also maintaining a lightweight design at just 2.9 kilograms2, the updated handstick vacuum line-up allows users to effortlessly and thoroughly clean a variety of flooring surfaces ranging from carpet to tiles and hardwood floors. For enhanced convenience, the handstick also features a new 2.4-inch LCD screen, providing greater access to controls, to make cleaning even more user-friendly. Meanwhile, handstick solutions also enable hygienic maintenance thanks to their removable and washable filters and dustbin.

Intuitive Robot for Streamlined Cleaning

Doubling down on innovation, the All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE) features re This intuitive feature not only maps the layout of rooms but also identifies obstacle locations.

Thanks to the convenience of app connectivity via the LG ThinQ®3 ecosystem, users can easily designate zones for focused cleaning or also set restricted areas for the robot vacuum to avoid, as well as access a variety of features, including remote operation, cleaning record tracking, and room mapping.

Through the LG ThinQ® mobile app, users can also track cleaning history of both the handstick and robot vacuum, diagnose appliance problems, check the status of the filter, and receive alerts when the batteries are fully charged.

The latest LG CordZero® vacuum range is available from leading retailers and online at lg.com/au.

For more information, please visit: lg.com/au/handstick-vacuum-cleaners

Specifications

SKU A9CX-ELITE (Coming Soon) A9X-ULTRA A9X-AUTO Description LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Robot Vac Combi LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with Dual Floor Max Nozzle URL https://www.lg.com/au/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9cx-elite https://www.lg.com/au/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9x-ultra https://www.lg.com/au/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9x-auto Colour Beige Graphite Beige Features Dual Auto Empty Dust Bins Auto Empty Dust Bin Auto Empty Dust Bin Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light Up to 280W suction power1 Up to 280W suction power1 Up to 280W suction power1 Handy Accessory Storage Handy Accessory Storage Handy Accessory Storage Dual Battery Charging Dual Battery Charging Dual Battery Charging LG Kompressor® technology LG Kompressor® technology LG Kompressor® technology RRP $2,499 $1,599 $1,399 Available August-24 Now Now

Notes to Editors

1 Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode

2 Weight of 2.9kg is the A9X handstick with Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light nozzle attachment.

3 LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

