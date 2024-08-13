Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Unveils the Ultimate Cleaning Duo: LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Robot Vac All-in-One Tower Combi

HOME & APPLIANCE 08/13/2024

Introducing LG’s firstcombination handstick and robot vacuum for effortless, intelligent cleaning.

SYDNEY, 13 AUGUST, 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) is once again transforming the household cleaning experience with the introduction of its latest CordZero® A9X vacuum lineup, pioneering the company’s first combination handstick and robot vacuum solution – the All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE).

 

This innovative model combines the agility of a lightweight handstick vacuum with the intelligence of a robot vacuum, offering an all-in-one vacuum solution that helps save time and sparks joy at home.

 

Building on the company’s innovative tower design, the LG All-in-One Tower Combi addresses common vacuuming challenges and anticipates floorcare needs. Its intuitive, user-centric design and powerful performance deliver unparalleled convenience to home vacuuming.

 

The updated A9X lineup includes the new A9CX-ELITE All-in-One Tower Combi, plus two new CordZero® All-in-One Tower handstick models, all armed with LG’s strongest handstick suction power of up to 280W1.

 

“Our new All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum is a one-stop solution for floorcare vacuuming needs”, said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

 

“The innovative combination of a powerful, yet lightweight handstick and intelligent robot vacuum covers all bases, giving users the freedom to effortlessly tidy up quick messes on-the-fly, while putting the robot vacuum to work on a household clean while they’re out and about. We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution that truly caters to the diverse needs of Aussie households.”

 

Dual Auto Empty Hands-Free Design

 

The All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE) offers auto emptying for both the handstick and robot vacuum. After use, users can simply dock the vacuums into the tower to automatically empty their dust bin, saving time and preventing dust clouds from re-entering the air. This functionality is supported by a sophisticated 3-Step Filtration System, which hygienically locks away dirt and dust by passing air through two filters to remove fine dust particles.

 

Working in tandem with the company’s existing Kompressor® technology which helps to compact dust within the handstick dust bin, this system speeds up the clean-up process, making housework more efficient and freeing up time for users to enjoy what truly matters.

 

Once docked, the handstick vacuum also offers resourceful charging capabilities with the interchangeable Dual Power Pack, allowing users to charge both the battery in the handstick vacuum and spare battery, ensuring a back-up battery is on hand to extend run time.

 

Lightweight Handstick with Powerful Performance

 

Boasting up to 280W of powerful suction power1 while also maintaining a lightweight design at just 2.9 kilograms2, the updated handstick vacuum line-up allows users to effortlessly and thoroughly clean a variety of flooring surfaces ranging from carpet to tiles and hardwood floors. For enhanced convenience, the handstick also features a new 2.4-inch LCD screen, providing greater access to controls, to make cleaning even more user-friendly. Meanwhile, handstick solutions also enable hygienic maintenance thanks to their removable and washable filters and dustbin.

 

Intuitive Robot for Streamlined Cleaning

 

Doubling down on innovation, the All-in-One Tower Combi vacuum (A9CX-ELITE) features re This intuitive feature not only maps the layout of rooms but also identifies obstacle locations.

 

Thanks to the convenience of app connectivity via the LG ThinQ®3 ecosystem, users can easily designate zones for focused cleaning or also set restricted areas for the robot vacuum to avoid, as well as access a variety of features, including remote operation, cleaning record tracking, and room mapping.

 

Through the LG ThinQ® mobile app, users can also track cleaning history of both the handstick and robot vacuum, diagnose appliance problems, check the status of the filter, and receive alerts when the batteries are fully charged.

 

The latest LG CordZero® vacuum range is available from leading retailers and online at lg.com/au.

 

For more information, please visit: lg.com/au/handstick-vacuum-cleaners

 

Specifications   

SKU

A9CX-ELITE

(Coming Soon)

A9X-ULTRA

A9X-AUTO

Description

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Robot Vac Combi

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with Dual Floor Max Nozzle

URL

https://www.lg.com/au/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9cx-elite

https://www.lg.com/au/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9x-ultra

https://www.lg.com/au/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9x-auto

Colour

Beige

Graphite

Beige

Features

Dual Auto Empty Dust Bins

Auto Empty Dust Bin

Auto Empty Dust Bin

 

Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light

Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light

Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light

 

Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light

Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light

 

 

Up to 280W suction power1

Up to 280W suction power1

Up to 280W suction power1

 

Handy Accessory Storage

Handy Accessory Storage

Handy Accessory Storage

 

Dual Battery Charging

Dual Battery Charging

Dual Battery Charging

 

LG Kompressor® technology

LG Kompressor® technology

 LG Kompressor® technology

RRP

 $2,499

$1,599 

 $1,399

Available

August-24

Now

Now

 

Notes to Editors   

1 Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode

2 Weight of 2.9kg is the A9X handstick with Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED Light nozzle attachment.

3 LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

For high resolution imagery, please see images here

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.   

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ® brands are familiar names all over the world. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.   

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company   

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ® AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance and efficient operation. For more news on LG, visit www. LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 