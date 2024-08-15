Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG INTRODUCES NEW ALL-IN-ONE VACUUM CLEANING SOLUTIONS WITH NEXT-LEVEL VERSATILITY AT IFA 2024

HOME & APPLIANCE 08/15/2024
Print

Company unveils CordZero All-in-One Tower Combi and
latest robot vacuum with simultaneous wet and dust cleaning capabilities

 

SEOUL, Aug. 15, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its new stick vacuum cleaning solution, the LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi, along with its newest ‘all-in-one’ robot vacuum and mop at IFA 2024. The All-In-One Tower Combi redefines storage, charging and style while making everyday cleaning simpler by combining the CordZero A9X™ stick vacuum with the CordZero R5™ robot vacuum. The company’s latest robot vacuum and mop handles floor cleaning, mopping, dust emptying, water refilling and automatic mop washing.

 

Streamlined Cleaning with the All-in-One Tower Combi

The innovative All-in-One Tower Combi solution features the Dual Auto Empty function, which automatically empties the dustbins of both the stick and robot vacuums. When docked, both devices are charged to ensure they are always ready to clean. The sleek, compact docking station serves as a central hub for all vacuuming needs, taking up minimal space and even featuring a UVC LED to help prevent bacteria from growing inside the disposable dust bag.1

 

The CordZero A9X incorporates the company’s Smart Inverter Motor™, designed to provide powerful and reliable cleaning performance. The motor’s rapid spinning action generates strong suction that picks up dirt, dust and debris with ease. Moreover, the stick vacuum uses KOMPRESSOR™ technology, which compresses dirt and debris to increase bin capacity and help reduce the frequency of emptying the dustbin. The vacuum also features Spray Mop for efficient mopping on hard floors.

 

For a thorough cleaning experience, the LG CordZero R5 robot vacuum is equipped with a mop that allows it to vacuum and mop simultaneously. This is facilitated by an automatic water supply system from the embedded water tank that keeps the mop wet, eliminating the need for frequent trips to a water source. What’s more, the robot vacuum employs a 360 LiDAR sensor to navigate obstacles and furniture, potentially preventing accidents like a fall down the stairs.2

 

Next-Generation Robot Vacuum with Extensive Cleaning Capabilities

LG is also bringing its ‘all-in-one’ robot vacuum and mop to the IFA show floor. This vacuum employs automatic mop cleaning and drying to reduce maintenance work and an automatic water supply system that fills and empties the water tank without user intervention.3 To ensure the vacuum stays clean and fresh without any hassle, the vacuum automatically dispenses the water tank cleanser.

 

The advanced robot vacuum uses LiDAR to map out routes and a front camera that works in unison with several 3D sensors, which recognise up to 96 objects, making obstacle navigation easy. The robot vacuum effectively cleans dust with a powerful motor that delivers strong vacuum power of up to 10,000 pascals (Pa)4, while its rotating mop ensures thorough mopping by spinning at 180 revolutions per minute (RPM). The vacuum detects carpets, increasing suction power and lifting its mop to clean more effectively over these rougher surfaces.

 

To help consumers minimise odours from the product, LG has developed all-in-one robot vacuums that help combat unpleasant odours from the wastewater after mop cleaning. This cleaning solution automatically dispenses cleaner when washing the mop and dries it with hot air. This process reduces the formation of odourous compounds, such as methyl mercaptan and dimethyl disulfide, in the water container storing used water after mopping by approximately 30 percent.5

 

“We have merged the cleaning and maintenance process into one to deliver the convenient and effortless user experience consumer’s desire,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We are fully committed to introducing a steady stream of innovative home appliances that exceed all expectations, with a strong focus on constantly redefining the seamless user experience.”

 

The latest cleaning solutions from LG, including the A9X All-in-One Tower Combi and robot vacuum and mop, among other home appliance solutions will be on display at the company’s IFA 2024 exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) in Berlin, Germany, from September 6-10.

 

# # #

 

1 Tested by KRIBS (Korea Research Institute of Bio Science) in accordance with LG protocol comparing the number of live bacteria in the All-in-One Tower’s dust bag after operating the UVC LED for two hours (Model number: VDS-ST**U**) at 23.0 degrees Celsius (±2.0℃) with a relative humidity of 45 percent (±5%). The All-in-One Tower’s dust bag was filled with simulated household dust (specified in IEC TS 62885-1 5.1) and bacteria (staphylococcus aureus, pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, escherichia coli-about 107 CFU per ㎖ for each test bacteria) that was cultivated in a petri dish. The tested bacteria are located in nine representative locations on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. The inhibition rate of bacterial growth may vary depending on actual environmental conditions.

2 360 LiDAR sensor scans the surroundings 6 times per second up to a radius of 8 meters. Depending on the actual environment and usage conditions, actual surroundings and the map may differ.

3 Automatic water filling and emptying feature is only available with the addition and the installation of the automatic water supply kit, which is sold separately. The installation type can be changed to automatic water supply with the addition of the automatic water supply kit. The installation service may require additional fees or services depending on the region.

4 According to tests conducted by the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) on the all-in-one robot vacuum and mop (Model: R83*******) following Section 5.11 of the international standard IEC 62885-4:2020/AMD1:2023, the product was evaluated with an empty dustbin and a fully charged new battery. Using a specially manufactured adapter to connect the vacuum cleaner to the air data test equipment, the maximum suction power was measured under Turbo mode with direct drive movements, and the suction motor’s maximum vacuum level was recorded with the motor directly connected to the air data test equipment. Suction power (measured in watts) is calculated as the product of the observed vacuum (in kilopascal, kPa) and the airflow (in liters per second, ℓ/s) from the air data test equipment. The maximum vacuum level of 10,000 Pa for the suction motor refers to a sealed condition with an airflow of 0 ℓ/s. Suction power may vary depending on whether the rotating brush is attached and the testing environment, while the vacuum level may differ based on the measurement conditions.

5 According to tests conducted by accredited certification agency Intertek using LG's specified criteria, the amount of methyl mercaptan and dimethyl sulfide odours was compared with and without the use of the company’s robot vacuum cleaner maintenance solution. The test involved applying a solution of E. coli (approximately 104 colony-forming units per milliliter, CFU/ml) and approximately 12 millilitres of instant coffee dilution to the floor and then 10 minutes of mopping. Afterwards, the mop automatically washed and dried for 3 hours and the resulting wastewater was left in a 33-degree Celsius (°C) chamber for 7 days. Methyl mercaptan and dimethyl sulfide are sulfur compounds with strong odours. The automatic mop cleaning function only operates after a robot vacuum, which has cleaned for more than 10 minutes, returns to its charging dock, with the cleaner then automatically dispensed during the final cleaning process. The frequency of the cleaner replenishment and sulfur compound odour alleviation effect may vary depending on the usage environment.

 

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

 

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lea Lee

Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981

+82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com

jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

