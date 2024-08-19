Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Enters Cooking Category with New Built-In Range

CORPORATE 08/19/2024

LG Enters Cooking Category with New Built-In Range

Leader in home appliances now offering fully integrated kitchen ecosystem with introduction of new cooking range

 

SYDNEY, 19 AUGUST 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced its new cooking category with the introduction of a new range of built-in cooking appliances, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern Australian kitchens. Introducing a lineup of 8 ovens, 4 induction cooktops, and 2 rangehoods, the new range delivers advanced technology and sleek design, aiming to redefine the cooking experience in Australian homes.

 

LG's entry into the built-in cooking market leverages its prime position in other key kitchen appliances, including refrigerators and dishwashers, to create a smart and integrated kitchen ecosystem for loyal Australian customers.

 

Recognised with the 2023 iF Design Award and the 2023 Red Dot Award for excellence in design and technology1, the company’s new built-in oven range puts cohesive design at the forefront. Designed to seamlessly integrate and complete the LG kitchen experience, the new line-up continues the legacy of the company’s signature style and innovation, rooted in a commitment to spark joy in everyday moments at home. By reprising classic LG features including InstaView™ technology and the matte black finish available across its wider range of appliances, LG has doubled down on cohesive design both in aesthetics and premium quality to create a unified kitchen experience.

 

"Consumers are increasingly seeking design-conscious appliances that reflect their personal style and blend seamlessly together. Kitchens, being the heart of the home, should mirror this desire for cohesive aesthetics and functionality," said Frank Malcaus, General Manager of Sales for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

"The growing appetite for smart, connected homes has seen LG leverage its leadership in innovative technology to unlock new levels of convenience and creativity in the kitchen. Our LG ThinQ®2 ecosystem transforms the kitchen into a smart integrated space, catering to the evolving needs of Australian users. Building on the confidence many Aussies have developed with home cooking in recent years, our new range offers tailored cooking experiences enabled by smart features, sparking joy in everyday moments”.

Innovative Technology for Modern Kitchens

Reflecting the growing demand for smart homes, the latest range of ovens, induction cooktops and rangehoods are equipped to seamlessly integrate with the LG ThinQ®2 ecosystem, offering innovative simplicity and control with smart cooking. Users can monitor, preheat, and adjust cooking settings remotely via the LG ThinQ® app, and simplify meal prep with a library of pre-programmed everyday recipes loaded into their ovens2.

 

Meanwhile, users can easily recreate their favourite recipes at the click of a button with the My Recipe feature via the LG ThinQ® app2. The feature allows users to record a list of ingredients, the method, and pre-program up to three cooking cycles, making mid-week dinners or family favourites effortless. Across the LG rangehoods range, the LG ThinQ® Auto-Hood Activation feature synchronises with compatible LG cooktops to automatically turn on and off for the ease of the user2.

 

Boasting powerful 6-in-1 Pro Cooking versatility, the new LG Series 9 InstaView™ Full Steam Ovens enable users to unlock their culinary creativity by effortlessly switching between a variety of premium cooking settings including convection baking, steaming, air frying, sous vide, dehydrating, and pizza perfection. By providing access to cooking methods which helps users craft restaurant-quality results at home, users can enjoy foods including, perfectly roasted chicken, steamed fish, crispy fries and healthy dehydrated snacks — all in one convenient appliance.

User-Centric Design for Convenience

Doubling down on user-centric design features that enhance convenience, the LG InstaView™ feature allows users to check on the cooking progress with two quick knocks on the oven glass without opening the door, helping to achieve consistent cooking results. This feature adds an element of convenience and fun, transforming the cooking process into an enjoyable experience, adding warmth to power a smile with every use.

LG has also introduced the Blue EasyClean™ feature on its InstaView™ ovens to make the post-dinner cleanup as effortless as ever. The power of steam and LG’s new patented Blue EasyClean™ hydrophilic enamel work together during a quick 10 min cycle3. Without any harmful chemicals or high temperatures, users can enjoy the convenience helping to save time and effort.

Meanwhile, fully extendable telescopic rails provide easy handling of trays and baking dishes, reducing the risk of hot dishes toppling over, helping with kitchen safety4. These thoughtful features ensure that everyday cooking tasks are not only simpler but also safer.

Delivering premium, feature-rich technology and sleek design at an affordable price in the market, the latest LG built-in cooking range is available now from The Good Guys and online at LG.com/au, from RRP $1,499 for ovens, $1,299 for cooktops and $649 for rangehoods.

For more information, please visit: lg.com/au/cooking

 

###

Specifications

Category


Model Number

Product Name

RRP (AUD)

Ovens

BO609B2BG4

SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Full Steam Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Matte Black Glass – with Meat Temperature Probe

$3,699

BO609B1BG4

SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Full Steam Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Matte Black Glass

$3,599

BO609T2MB4

SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel

$2,799

BO609T2S4

SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Stainless Steel

$2,699

BO607G2MB4

SERIES 7 – 76L InstaView Pyrolytic Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel

$1,599

BO607G2S4

SERIES 7 – 76L InstaView Pyrolytic Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Stainless Steel

$1,499

Cooktops

BCI807T4BG

80cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost

$1,899

BCI607B4BG

60cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 2 Flexi – with Power Boost

$1,799

BCI607T4BG

60cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost

$1,599

BCI607T3BG

60cm Induction Cooktop, 3 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost

$1,299

Rangehoods

BWH907T3S

90cm T-Shape Hood with ThinQ® Auto Activation

$1,099

BWH607T3S

60cm T-Shape Hood with ThinQ® Auto Activation

 

$649

 

Notes to Editors

1 2023 iF Design Award and the 2023 Red Dot Award for excellence in design and technology awarded to the BO609B2BG4 and BO609B1BG4 oven models respectively.

2 LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

3 Blue EasyClean™ requires adding water to the water tank for steam models, or spraying water inside the oven for non-steam models. Results may vary depending on the degree of baked-in food residue and cleaning frequency

4 The number of sets of fully extendable telescopic rails varies depending on the oven model. Please refer to the product page for specifications.

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com.for the latest news.   

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www. LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 