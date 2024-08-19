LG Enters Cooking Category with New Built-In Range

Leader in home appliances now offering fully integrated kitchen ecosystem with introduction of new cooking range

SYDNEY, 19 AUGUST 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced its new cooking category with the introduction of a new range of built-in cooking appliances, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern Australian kitchens. Introducing a lineup of 8 ovens, 4 induction cooktops, and 2 rangehoods, the new range delivers advanced technology and sleek design, aiming to redefine the cooking experience in Australian homes.

LG's entry into the built-in cooking market leverages its prime position in other key kitchen appliances, including refrigerators and dishwashers, to create a smart and integrated kitchen ecosystem for loyal Australian customers.

Recognised with the 2023 iF Design Award and the 2023 Red Dot Award for excellence in design and technology1, the company’s new built-in oven range puts cohesive design at the forefront. Designed to seamlessly integrate and complete the LG kitchen experience, the new line-up continues the legacy of the company’s signature style and innovation, rooted in a commitment to spark joy in everyday moments at home. By reprising classic LG features including InstaView™ technology and the matte black finish available across its wider range of appliances, LG has doubled down on cohesive design both in aesthetics and premium quality to create a unified kitchen experience.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking design-conscious appliances that reflect their personal style and blend seamlessly together. Kitchens, being the heart of the home, should mirror this desire for cohesive aesthetics and functionality," said Frank Malcaus, General Manager of Sales for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

"The growing appetite for smart, connected homes has seen LG leverage its leadership in innovative technology to unlock new levels of convenience and creativity in the kitchen. Our LG ThinQ®2 ecosystem transforms the kitchen into a smart integrated space, catering to the evolving needs of Australian users. Building on the confidence many Aussies have developed with home cooking in recent years, our new range offers tailored cooking experiences enabled by smart features, sparking joy in everyday moments”.

Innovative Technology for Modern Kitchens

Reflecting the growing demand for smart homes, the latest range of ovens, induction cooktops and rangehoods are equipped to seamlessly integrate with the LG ThinQ®2 ecosystem, offering innovative simplicity and control with smart cooking. Users can monitor, preheat, and adjust cooking settings remotely via the LG ThinQ® app, and simplify meal prep with a library of pre-programmed everyday recipes loaded into their ovens2.

Meanwhile, users can easily recreate their favourite recipes at the click of a button with the My Recipe feature via the LG ThinQ® app2. The feature allows users to record a list of ingredients, the method, and pre-program up to three cooking cycles, making mid-week dinners or family favourites effortless. Across the LG rangehoods range, the LG ThinQ® Auto-Hood Activation feature synchronises with compatible LG cooktops to automatically turn on and off for the ease of the user2.

Boasting powerful 6-in-1 Pro Cooking versatility, the new LG Series 9 InstaView™ Full Steam Ovens enable users to unlock their culinary creativity by effortlessly switching between a variety of premium cooking settings including convection baking, steaming, air frying, sous vide, dehydrating, and pizza perfection. By providing access to cooking methods which helps users craft restaurant-quality results at home, users can enjoy foods including, perfectly roasted chicken, steamed fish, crispy fries and healthy dehydrated snacks — all in one convenient appliance.

User-Centric Design for Convenience

Doubling down on user-centric design features that enhance convenience, the LG InstaView™ feature allows users to check on the cooking progress with two quick knocks on the oven glass without opening the door, helping to achieve consistent cooking results. This feature adds an element of convenience and fun, transforming the cooking process into an enjoyable experience, adding warmth to power a smile with every use.

LG has also introduced the Blue EasyClean™ feature on its InstaView™ ovens to make the post-dinner cleanup as effortless as ever. The power of steam and LG’s new patented Blue EasyClean™ hydrophilic enamel work together during a quick 10 min cycle3. Without any harmful chemicals or high temperatures, users can enjoy the convenience helping to save time and effort.

Meanwhile, fully extendable telescopic rails provide easy handling of trays and baking dishes, reducing the risk of hot dishes toppling over, helping with kitchen safety4. These thoughtful features ensure that everyday cooking tasks are not only simpler but also safer.

Delivering premium, feature-rich technology and sleek design at an affordable price in the market, the latest LG built-in cooking range is available now from The Good Guys and online at LG.com/au, from RRP $1,499 for ovens, $1,299 for cooktops and $649 for rangehoods.

For more information, please visit: lg.com/au/cooking

Specifications

Category

Model Number Product Name RRP (AUD) Ovens BO609B2BG4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Full Steam Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Matte Black Glass – with Meat Temperature Probe $3,699 BO609B1BG4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Full Steam Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Matte Black Glass $3,599 BO609T2MB4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel $2,799 BO609T2S4 SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Stainless Steel $2,699 BO607G2MB4 SERIES 7 – 76L InstaView Pyrolytic Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel $1,599 BO607G2S4 SERIES 7 – 76L InstaView Pyrolytic Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Stainless Steel $1,499 Cooktops BCI807T4BG 80cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,899 BCI607B4BG 60cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 2 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,799 BCI607T4BG 60cm Induction Cooktop, 4 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,599 BCI607T3BG 60cm Induction Cooktop, 3 Cooking Zones incl. 1 Flexi – with Power Boost $1,299 Rangehoods BWH907T3S 90cm T-Shape Hood with ThinQ® Auto Activation $1,099 BWH607T3S 60cm T-Shape Hood with ThinQ® Auto Activation $649

Notes to Editors

1 2023 iF Design Award and the 2023 Red Dot Award for excellence in design and technology awarded to the BO609B2BG4 and BO609B1BG4 oven models respectively.

2 LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

3 Blue EasyClean™ requires adding water to the water tank for steam models, or spraying water inside the oven for non-steam models. Results may vary depending on the degree of baked-in food residue and cleaning frequency

4 The number of sets of fully extendable telescopic rails varies depending on the oven model. Please refer to the product page for specifications.

