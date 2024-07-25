LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA AND SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA PARTNER TO LAUNCH FAST TV OFFERING SKY NEWS NOW

Offering Australian LG Smart TV owners access to Sky News Australia’s FAST channel combining highlights across news, sport, weather, and more.







SYDNEY, 25 JULY 2024 - LG Electronics Australia (LG) and Sky News Australia today announced the addition of Sky News Now to LG Channels as a Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) offering.







Available on channel 105 Sky News Now brings together select content from channels produced by the network including Sky News, Sky News Weather, Sky News Election Channel and FOX SPORTS News, extending the distribution of Sky News Now to more Australian households.







With the inclusion of Sky News Now, LG Channels now offers over 90 FAST channels, enhancing the viewing experience for millions of LG Smart TV customers.







Sky News is a leading and trusted news source reaching more than 11 million Australians each month across its multiplatform assets.







Sky News Now will provide LG Smart TV users with 24/7 live access to breaking news coverage, weather updates, the latest in sports news, thought-leading opinion programs, topical documentaries, and more, ensuring they stay informed.







The full suite of Sky News channels continues to be available via Foxtel and Flash, plus viewers can stream four dedicated news channels produced by Sky News through the SkyNews.com.au Streaming Subscription service.







Tony Brown, General Manager, Home Entertainment & Content Business Marketing at LG Electronics Australia commented:







“The availability of Sky News Now on LG Channels highlights our commitment to providing free, high-quality content. As connected TV viewership grows, we're excited to offer a new, streaming option that seamlessly integrates with our premium products, ensuring our customers can enjoy a wide range of news content on the ideal model for their needs.







“Our vision for connected TVs merges innovative technology with superior content accessibility. LG Channels delivers greater content variety at no extra cost, integrating the latest technological advancements to ensure our customers have access to a wide variety of news and entertainment. Our dedication to innovation and excellence in TV technology enhances every viewing experience, making it more enjoyable and engaging for our customers."







Tim Love, Head of Digital at Sky News Australia commented:







“The Sky News Now streaming channel launched in 2023 and we are pleased to partner with LG to bring this programming to more Australians as we further expand our streaming portfolio.







“With the Paris Games kicking off this weekend, plus the upcoming Australian state elections and US Presidential election later this year, Sky News’ unprecedented insight into the biggest events and issues as they unfold will be sought after now more than ever.”







Sky News Now programming (times listed in AEST):

First Edition with Peter Stefanovic , Monday – Friday at 6:00am

with Peter Stefanovic Monday – Friday at 6:00am FOX SPORTS News, Monday – Friday at 9:00am

Monday – Friday at 9:00am AM Agenda with Laura Jayes, Monday – Friday at 10:00am

with Laura Jayes, Monday – Friday at 10:00am FOX SPORTS News, Monday – Friday at 12:00pm

Monday – Friday at 12:00pm NewsDay with Kieran Gilbert, Monday – Friday at 1:00pm

with Kieran Gilbert, Monday – Friday at 1:00pm Afternoon Agenda with Ashleigh Gillon and Tom Connell, Monday – Friday at 2:00pm (except during Parliamentary sitting weeks)

with Ashleigh Gillon and Tom Connell, Monday – Friday at 2:00pm (except during Parliamentary sitting weeks) Parliament Live Monday – Friday at 2:00pm (only during Parliamentary sitting weeks)

Monday – Friday at 2:00pm (only during Parliamentary sitting weeks) Politics Now with Tom Connell, Monday – Friday at 3:15pm Monday – Friday (only during Parliamentary sitting weeks)

with Tom Connell, Monday – Friday at 3:15pm Monday – Friday (only during Parliamentary sitting weeks) Business Now with Ross Greenwood, Monday – Friday at 4:30pm

with Ross Greenwood, Monday – Friday at 4:30pm The Kenny Report with Chris Kenny, Monday – Thursday at 5:00pm

with Chris Kenny, Monday – Thursday at 5:00pm Credlin with Peta Credlin, Monday – Thursday at 6:00pm

with Peta Credlin, Monday – Thursday at 6:00pm The Bolt Report with Andrew Bolt, Monday – Thursday at 7:00pm

with Andrew Bolt, Monday – Thursday at 7:00pm Sharri with Sharri Markson, Monday – Thursday at 8:00pm

with Sharri Markson, Monday – Thursday at 8:00pm Paul Murray Live with Paul Murray, Sunday – Thursday at 9:00pm

with Paul Murray, Sunday – Thursday at 9:00pm The Late Debate with James Macpherson, Liz Storer and Caleb Bond, Monday – Thursday at 10:00pm

with James Macpherson, Liz Storer and Caleb Bond, Monday – Thursday at 10:00pm The Rita Panahi Show with Rita Panahi, Monday – Thursday at 11:00pm

with Rita Panahi, Monday – Thursday at 11:00pm Erin with Erin Molan, Fridays at 5:00pm

with Erin Molan, Fridays at 5:00pm Steve Price with Steve Price, Fridays at 6:00pm

with Steve Price, Fridays at 6:00pm Prime Time with Danica De Giorgio, Fridays at 7:00pm

with Danica De Giorgio, Fridays at 7:00pm The U.S. Report with James Morrow, Fridays at 8:00pm

with James Morrow, Fridays at 8:00pm The Media Show with Jack Houghton, Fridays at 9:00pm

with Jack Houghton, Fridays at 9:00pm Sunday Agenda with Andrew Clennell , Sundays at 8:00am

with Andrew Clennell Sundays at 8:00am Outsiders with Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow, Sundays at 9:00am

with Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow, Sundays at 9:00am Business Weekend with Ross Greenwood, Sundays at 11:00am

LG Smart TV users can watch Sky News Now via the LG Channels app. For more information about LG Channels, visit: https://tv-experience.lg.com.au/lg-channels







