LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA AND SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA PARTNER TO LAUNCH FAST TV OFFERING SKY NEWS NOW

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 07/25/2024

 

Offering Australian LG Smart TV owners access to Sky News Australia’s FAST channel combining highlights across news, sport, weather, and more.



SYDNEY, 25 JULY 2024 - LG Electronics Australia (LG) and Sky News Australia today announced the addition of Sky News Now to LG Channels as a Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) offering.



Available on channel 105 Sky News Now brings together select content from channels produced by the network including Sky News, Sky News Weather, Sky News Election Channel and FOX SPORTS News, extending the distribution of Sky News Now to more Australian households.



With the inclusion of Sky News Now, LG Channels now offers over 90 FAST channels, enhancing the viewing experience for millions of LG Smart TV customers.



Sky News is a leading and trusted news source reaching more than 11 million Australians each month across its multiplatform assets.



Sky News Now will provide LG Smart TV users with 24/7 live access to breaking news coverage, weather updates, the latest in sports news, thought-leading opinion programs, topical documentaries, and more, ensuring they stay informed.



The full suite of Sky News channels continues to be available via Foxtel and Flash, plus viewers can stream four dedicated news channels produced by Sky News through the SkyNews.com.au Streaming Subscription service.



Tony Brown, General Manager, Home Entertainment & Content Business Marketing at LG Electronics Australia commented:



“The availability of Sky News Now on LG Channels highlights our commitment to providing free, high-quality content. As connected TV viewership grows, we're excited to offer a new, streaming option that seamlessly integrates with our premium products, ensuring our customers can enjoy a wide range of news content on the ideal model for their needs.



“Our vision for connected TVs merges innovative technology with superior content accessibility. LG Channels delivers greater content variety at no extra cost, integrating the latest technological advancements to ensure our customers have access to a wide variety of news and entertainment. Our dedication to innovation and excellence in TV technology enhances every viewing experience, making it more enjoyable and engaging for our customers."



Tim Love, Head of Digital at Sky News Australia commented:



“The Sky News Now streaming channel launched in 2023 and we are pleased to partner with LG to bring this programming to more Australians as we further expand our streaming portfolio.



“With the Paris Games kicking off this weekend, plus the upcoming Australian state elections and US Presidential election later this year, Sky News’ unprecedented insight into the biggest events and issues as they unfold will be sought after now more than ever.”



Sky News Now programming (times listed in AEST):

 

  • First Edition with Peter Stefanovic, Monday – Friday at 6:00am
  • FOX SPORTS News, Monday – Friday at 9:00am
  • AM Agenda with Laura Jayes, Monday – Friday at 10:00am
  • FOX SPORTS News, Monday – Friday at 12:00pm
  • NewsDay with Kieran Gilbert, Monday – Friday at 1:00pm
  • Afternoon Agenda with Ashleigh Gillon and Tom Connell, Monday – Friday at 2:00pm (except during Parliamentary sitting weeks)
  • Parliament Live Monday – Friday at 2:00pm (only during Parliamentary sitting weeks)
  • Politics Now with Tom Connell, Monday – Friday at 3:15pm Monday – Friday (only during Parliamentary sitting weeks)
  • Business Now with Ross Greenwood, Monday – Friday at 4:30pm
  • The Kenny Report with Chris Kenny, Monday – Thursday at 5:00pm
  • Credlin with Peta Credlin, Monday – Thursday at 6:00pm
  • The Bolt Report with Andrew Bolt, Monday – Thursday at 7:00pm
  • Sharri with Sharri Markson, Monday – Thursday at 8:00pm
  • Paul Murray Live with Paul Murray, Sunday – Thursday at 9:00pm
  • The Late Debate with James Macpherson, Liz Storer and Caleb Bond, Monday – Thursday at 10:00pm
  • The Rita Panahi Show with Rita Panahi, Monday – Thursday at 11:00pm
  • Erin with Erin Molan, Fridays at 5:00pm
  • Steve Price with Steve Price, Fridays at 6:00pm
  • Prime Time with Danica De Giorgio, Fridays at 7:00pm
  • The U.S. Report with James Morrow, Fridays at 8:00pm
  • The Media Show with Jack Houghton, Fridays at 9:00pm
  • Sunday Agenda with Andrew Clennell, Sundays at 8:00am
  • Outsiders with Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow, Sundays at 9:00am
  • Business Weekend with Ross Greenwood, Sundays at 11:00am

 

LG Smart TV users can watch Sky News Now via the LG Channels app. For more information about LG Channels, visit: https://tv-experience.lg.com.au/lg-channels  



**

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.



About Sky News Australia
Sky News is Australia’s unrivalled 24-hour multi-platform news service provider operated by Australian News Channel Pty Ltd. Sky News operates and distributes channels including Sky News, Sky News Weather, Sky News Election Channel, Sky News UK and FOX SPORTS News, plus Australia Channel for international audiences. Australian News Channel Pty Ltd is owned by News Corp Australia, a subsidiary of News Corp. Australian audiences can stream four dedicated news channels produced by Sky News - Sky News, Sky News Weather, Sky News Election Channel and FOX SPORTS News - through the SkyNews.com.au Streaming Subscription service. Foxtel and Flash (available on Hubbl) continue to be the premium destination for access to the full suite of Sky News channels. Select Sky News programs are also available on regional free-to-air channel Sky News Regional and through Sky News Now on Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels.

