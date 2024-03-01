Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA BOLSTERS MARKETING TEAM WITH EXPANSION AND NEW APPOINTMENTS

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 03/01/2024

SYDNEY, MARCH 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) announces the expansion of its marketing team with the addition of two new members across traditional marketing and digital roles. The new appointments come off the back of the company’s recent brand refresh, which focuses on redefining its iconic ‘Life’s Good’ tagline. Layered in with year-on-year growth of its brand preference amongst Australian consumers, the company is focused on empowering individuals to find positivity and cherish the small moments in their everyday lives.

 

Poh Lee Koh joins as the company’s Marketing Manager for IT Information Display (IT/ID) and Business Solutions. Koh brings a comprehensive and strategic vision to the role, following 10 years of experience across IT, telecommunications, FMCG, retail, and media and professional services. Her most recent role as Head of Global Marketing for Orbic LLC equips Koh with the skills to tackle the challenging IT and B2B landscapes, while her experience in data-led marketing and omni-channel campaigns will support Koh in achieving the company’s business goals.

 

Commenting on her new role, Poh Lee Koh said:

 

“I am thrilled to join the LG Australia marketing team. With a background spanning multiple industries, particularly in consumer technology, I am excited to work with LG’s dynamic marketing team to deliver impactful campaigns. I particularly look forward to leveraging my experience in strategic marketing and data analytics to meet our objectives. I am ready to lead by example, driving innovation and excellence across the IT/ID category.”

 

Mick Armstrong also joins the LG Australia broader marketing team as Head of Digital Platform Marketing. Armstrong brings 20 years of experience from both agency and client digital marking roles across various industries including consumer technology, media and communications, and FMCG. He has led many consumer-centric marketing initiatives that draw on a mix of traditional thinking and new age technology marketing solutions, across both global organisations and start-ups.

 

Commenting on his new role, Mick Armstrong said:

 

“It’s an exciting time for me as I step into this new role with LG Australia. Throughout my career, I have been driven to deliver incredible results in high-pressure, outcome-driven environments, while maintaining a commitment to enhancing results and driving revenue. My true skills are simplifying problems and providing solutions, so I’m looking forward to working with the team at LG to unlock new opportunities and achieve great results.”

 

Amidst the team growth, head of home entertainment marketing Tony Brown, has stepped into an expanded role as General Manager of Home Entertainment Marketing and Content Business for LG Electronics Australia. Brown has led the company’s home entertainment marketing since 2016 and in the last 12-months, has been a driving force behind the LG Content Business in line with the company’s global vision of becoming a platform-based service company.

 

Commenting on his expanded role, Tony Brown said:


"At LG, we believe that the future of content is personalisation – no matter your interest or lifestyle. Our content business plays a vital role in achieving our global goals, and I am delighted to expand my responsibilities in this space. With our current focus on enhancing the customer content experience, I am eager to lead the team through the next phase of growth and am excited for the next chapter.”

 

Commenting on the expansion and new appointments, Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia said:

“2024 is set to be a massive year for LG and I couldn’t be happier to expand Tony’s role and welcome both Poh and Mick to the team. In the last eight months, we’ve gone through a global business transformation, setting our sights on becoming a smart life solution company. Meanwhile, we’ve reinvigorated the brand with a re-focus on our iconic ‘Life’s Good’ tagline and continued to affirm our core message: embracing optimism to bring good to the everyday. With a full marketing team, I am excited for us all to work collaboratively on the next step in our transformative journey and connect with our customers to show how LG products improve everyday life.”

 

###  

     

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQTM brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

