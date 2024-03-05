LG INTRODUCES SLIM FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE RANGE WITH FOCUS ON SPACE EFFICIENCY

SYDNEY, 5 MARCH 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the local availability of its new Slim French Door Fridges, offering the brand’s sleek flat door fridge in a space efficient design.

Leading the way in innovation, the line-up includes two 5-Star Energy rated models (LG GF-B505), that converge cutting-edge technology, smart design, and energy efficiency. Available in Matte Black and Stainless Finishes, the two GF-B505 models boast an impressive 19 per cent reduction in annual energy consumption compared to their predecessor.

At an RRP of $1,999, the GF-B505PL 5-Star Energy rated model is the entry point for the LG Slim French door range, making energy efficient appliances accessible to more Australians, as they look to cut down on energy bills.

“As the way we use and interact with our home continues to evolve, Australians want appliances that fit into their lives and deliver on efficiency in all areas – not only aesthetically, and functionally, but that also align with their values,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia.

“The revitalised LG Slim French Door Fridge range is the latest addition to our line up, representing design-driven appliances that prioritise functionality. We’re proud to introduce this new range, and its energy efficient models, that will help support Australian homes to minimise their energy costs over time.”

As the trend of Australians opting for smaller, low maintenance homes continues2, the space optimised range features a slender 835mm profile, designed to fit into alcoves as narrow as 850mm wide, while offering generous storage capacity. Thanks to its flat door design, the range is designed to sit seamlessly with other cabinetry to help Australians achieve a sleek, minimalist look in the kitchen.

Additional models within the new range boast a variety of features signature to LG appliances including InstaView ‘Knock, Knock’ Door-in-Door® fridges, Craft Ice™ Maker, and Slim SpacePlus® Ice System, for easy access to ice and water direct from the door. The slim profile allows consumers to make the most of their fridge space while still enjoying the premium features LG is known for.

Bringing convenience and personalisation closer, these fridges also feature LG ThinQ® app functionality* which allows users to remotely adjust the fridge’s settings through compatible devices.





To suit the design and storage needs of many Australian homes, the LG Slim French Door Fridge range is available in Matte Black and Stainless Finishes.

The new LG Slim French Door Fridge range is now available from leading retailers and online at LG.com/au, with prices starting from $1,999 RRP.

For more information, please visit: lg.com/au/french-door-fridges

Compared annual energy consumption of new LG GF-B505PL/MBL against predecessor LG GF-B590MBL as tested in accordance with AS/NZS IEC 62552-3

2 https://newsroom.ing.com.au/2536-2/

* LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.