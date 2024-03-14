LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES LOCAL AVAILABILITY OF 2024 SOUND BAR RANGE

Made to match LG 2024 TVs, company’s latest sound bars deliver seamless and integrated entertainment experiences to Australian homes

SYDNEY, 14 MARCH 2024: LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced local availability of its 2024 sound bar lineup, designed to match LG 2024 TVs and seamlessly integrate the audio-visual experience at home.

Introducing the S95TR, SG10TY, S70TY, S60T, and S40T models, the 2024 LG sound bar range is poised to deliver precise and convenient audio experiences, thanks to improved connectivity between TV and sound bar products, and advanced audio technologies that provide immersive entertainment.

Matching with 2024 LG TVs, the elevated audio quality of the newest LG sound bar models enriches the home entertainment experience thanks to clever features, including the new WOWCAST Ready feature, which provides uninterrupted 7.2.1 channel audio without the hassle of cables to compatible LG TV models. What’s more, WOW Orchestra returns to select 2024 models, combining the power of the TV and sound bar speakers when paired with compatible LG TVs.1 Equipped with Dolby Atmos, driven by the advanced technology of DTS:X, LG Sound Bars bring the cinema experience into Australian homes just in time for a big year of entertainment.

Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia commented on the arrival of the company’s 2024 sound bar range:

“The popularity of home entertainment has grown exponentially over the last few years, and as a company committed to creating meaningful moments at home through innovation, there is no better time than 2024 – the year of big entertainment – to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

Designed to pair with 2024 LG TVs for several types of viewing requirements, from Hollywood blockbusters to unmissable sporting events, and combined with premium audio technologies and features, our newest sound bar products put viewers at the centre of the action this entertainment season.”

S95TR – immersive sound with a discreet design

Headlining the new 2024 LG sound bar range, the S95TR is an audio solution ideal for those looking for powerful and captivating sound. Delivering an impressive 810W output through 15 channels, the S95TR brings LG’s ultimate audio experience into Australian homes.

The AI features of the S95TR contribute to its premium audio experience, including both AI Room Calibration Pro2 and AI Sound Pro. With AI Room Calibration Pro, audio output is tailored to the space through clever internal microphones and spatial awareness technology that analyse the room and adjust audio frequencies and balance settings. Improved for 2024, AI Room Calibration Pro extends its capability to calibrate the audio of the rear speakers, expanding audio immersion and offering more flexibility for installation. Meanwhile, AI Sound Pro, featured across all 2024 LG sound bar models, analyses the content source audio and adjusts accordingly to deliver enhanced performance.

Boasting five up-firing channels, including an innovative centre up-firing speaker, the S95TR creates an unforgettable three-dimensional audio experience, enhanced by the angle of the centre up-firing speaker which ensures a seamless audio-visual experience with precise elevation to the TV screen’s level. Further enhancing audio quality is the triple-up firing channels, which help deliver superb voice clarity and a wide sound stage.

While delivering bold and unforgettable sound, the S95TR sound bar is discrete in design, featuring a matte colour pallet, materials, and finish to reduce reflections, allowing users to keep their eyes on the on-screen entertainment.

SG10TY – perfect pairing with G series OLED

Delivering a host of intuitive features for elevated audio, the LG SG10TY sound bar, with 420W power and 3.1 channels, is the perfect companion to the company’s premium G Series OLED evo TVs. Enabled with WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface and new WOWCAST Ready technology, this soundbar is ideal for those looking to complete their home entertainment set up and experience seamless audio-visual immersion.

With WOW Orchestra, the SG10TY sound bar leverages audio channels from both the TV and sound bar to deliver robust audio, allowing users to immerse themselves in their favourite TV shows and movies.1, WOWCAST Ready takes seamless connectivity to the next level, delivering lossless 7.1.2 multi-channel audio without the need or mess of cables.1 Audio control is also taken care of with WOW Interface, allowing users to access and manage their sound bar settings directly on the TV screen. 1 Beyond seamless pairing with visual content, the SG10TY is WiFi enabled, allowing users to listen to their favourite audio content through streaming platforms including Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect and Google Chromecast.3

Completing its synergy with the 2024 LG OLED TV range, the slim profile of the SG10TY sound bar aligns seamlessly with the LG OLED G series TV, providing an aesthetically refined appearance. What’s more, when wall mounted, this slim profile leaves minimal gap between the sound bar and the wall, complimenting the One Wall Design of the LG OLED G series.

S70TY – big sound for big screens

With a simple and compact design, the S70TY is a perfect companion for LG QNED TVs, allowing large-screen entertainment to be elevated with a host of clever features for an immersive and exciting viewing experience.

Equipped with Triple Level Spatial Sound and a Centre Up-firing Speaker, the S70TY places the user at the centre of the action with three-dimensional sound, bringing favourite content to life with crisp and clear speech, perfectly in sync with visuals. Taking dimensional audio to the next level, LG Smart-Up Mixer cleverly converts 2-channel audio into a vibrant virtual multi-channel surround sound experience.4

Also equipped with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and a 120Hz pass-through, the S70TY sound bar from LG is an ideal companion for gaming enthusiasts, freeing up ports and helping to ensure tear-free, low input lag gaming.5

The latest sound bar range from LG also includes the S60T and S40T models, suiting homes of all shapes and sizes the ability to enjoy immersive and premium home entertainment experiences. The five new models launching in 2024 join the popular SC9S soundbar from the 2023 range, providing seamless integration and setup with the LG C3 OLED TV range, thanks to the WOW Bracket, positioning the sound bar in its optimal position below the TV whether used as a stand or to wall mount the sound bar to the TV.6

The 2024 LG sound bar range is available from leading retailers and LG.com/au now. To find out more, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/sound-bars

The full 2024 LG sound bar range includes:

Model RRP In-store S95TR $1,699 March SG10TY $1,499 March S70TY $699 March S60T $499 March S40T $349 March

###

Disclaimers:

1 For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

2 Applies to S95TR and SG10TY models.

3 Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

4 Feature not available on Music Mode.

5 Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

6 Bracket included with SC9S and compatible with OLED C2/C3 55", 65", 77" TVs. Sound bar and TV sold separately.

