LG Introduces:

40 new models including the flagship LG OLED evo M5 and G5 TVs featuring AI improvements with Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2 and enhanced brightness technology;

Big-screen brilliance with new100-inch QNED86 and transparent LG SIGNATURE OLED T, pushing the boundaries of OLED innovation;

Levelled up gaming with new 5K2K UltraGear™ OLED monitor with 800R curvature for immersive gaming;

Wireless convenience with new S80TR sound bar and portable speakers from “xboom by will.i.am” lineup.

SYDNEY, 19 MARCH 2025: LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announces local availability of its 2025 Media Entertainment Solutions lineup, bringing a new era of immersive entertainment to Australian homes.

Following the strategic integration of the LG Home Entertainment and IT divisions into the new Media Entertainment Solutions (MS) Company late last year, the new 2025 lineup showcases a unified approach, encompassing LG OLED, QNED and NanoCell TVs, sound bars, Lifestyle Screens – including the highly anticipated transparent LG SIGNATURE OLED T – as well as LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors and the new webOS 25 platform. This combined MS Company empowers LG to deliver more seamless and connected experiences, leveraging the strengths of its diverse screen portfolio to elevate entertainment at home.

At the heart of LG’s Life’s Good promise is a renewed focus on AI, embodied in the concept of Affectionate Intelligence. The company's approach to AI design is one that understands users, anticipates their needs and responds with empathy and warmth. From the moment the screen is switched on, integrated LG AI capabilities learn and adapt to deliver a customised and personalised viewing experience across the 2025 MS lineup.

The role of screens in the home and the way content is being consumed by Australians continues to rapidly change. As younger audiences increasingly turn to digital platforms,1 traditional linear TV viewing is declining, with free-to-air viewership dropping from 71 percent to 46 percent over the last four years.2 Consumers are seeking greater control and more choice, driving demand for premium TVs that provide seamless access to on-demand content.

Tony Brown, General Manager - Home Entertainment Marketing and Content Business at LG Electronics Australia commented on how LG entertainment innovation supports Australians navigate this shift:

“At LG we understand that the way Australians are consuming entertainment is evolving. While traditional viewing habits are shifting, the demand for premium entertainment experiences remains strong. That’s why we’re committed to offering an entertainment range that not only delivers the outstanding picture quality and innovative features but also provides seamless access to the content Australians love.

We’re proud to continue our OLED leadership and offer a smart TV platform in webOS that is intuitive, easy to use and available on more products – from TVs and portable screens to monitors and projectors. And this year, we’re taking that experience even further with integrated AI capabilities, from picture processing to content recommendations. With our 2025 TV lineup, we’re making premium entertainment more accessible than ever, ensuring that every Australian can enjoy the best possible viewing experience, tailored to their needs and preferences.”

Access to your favourite content reimagined, your way – LG webOS 25

LG webOS 25 is designed to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, putting personalisation at the users' fingertips. From the moment the TV is switched on, users can leverage the AI Magic Remote and power of AI to create a viewing experience that is uniquely their own. AI Welcome greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on their preferences, while AI Voice ID recognises individual voices, automatically switching profiles and delivering content suggestions that match personal tastes.3 In addition to seamless integration for smart device control from the TV, the webOS Re:New program delivers software updates for up to five years4, ensuring LG TV owners always have the latest webOS features and improvements.

With a commitment to working with leading local and global content partners, LG provides users with a wide range of content options. From movies and TV shows on Stan, Disney+, Paramount+, and soon-to-arrive HBO’s Max, to sports on Stan Sport, Kayo, Optus Sport and beIN SPORTS, and gaming on GeForce NOW and the newly launched Xbox app, LG offers something for everyone. In addition, LG’s FAST channel offering, LG Channels, now boasts 130 channels – a 45 percent increase since its initial launch in Australia – and serves half a million regular users.

LG is committed to providing Australians with the complete premium entertainment package, from innovative technology to a wide selection of content, ensuring there's something for everyone.

The reigning kings of OLED continue to lead the way – LG OLED evo TVs

As the global market leader in OLED technology since 2013,5 LG continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment with its 2025 OLED evo lineup. The flagship M5 and G5 OLED evo models are powered by the new Alpha 11 AI Processor, delivering advanced picture and sound quality for a truly immersive viewing experience. In addition, Brightness Booster Ultimate across the M5 and G5 models achieve brightness levels up to three times higher than non-evo LG OLED models to bring vibrant colours and fine details to life.6

Available in 97-, 83-, 77- and 65-inch screen sizes, the LG M5 revolutionises home entertainment as an OLED TV capable of wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz.7 This delivers enhanced OLED performance with precise detail and an elevated sense of immersion. Powered by the LG Zero Connect Box, that can be placed elsewhere in the room, this wireless connectivity enables external devices to connect seamlessly, eliminating cable clutter for a truly streamlined setup. The LG M5 blends effortlessly with interior décor, courtesy of its understated One Wall Design that allows it to sit flush against the wall with minimal gap for a chic art gallery aesthetic.

LG has yet again added improvements to the OLED evo G5, delivering impressive OLED picture quality with perfect blacks, exceptional brightness and advanced processing capabilities. Available in five sizes (55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inches), all G5 models except the 97” size will once again come with both the slim wall bracket and pedestal stand included, and feature One Wall Design, while the M5 features the slim wall bracket only for mounting flush to the wall. This year, LG has added Ambient Light Compensation to FILMMAKER™ MODE, a feature that detects the lighting conditions of the viewing environment and automatically adjusts the picture settings.8 This results in reproducing content with the filmmaker’s original intent maintained, delivering a cinematic experience in various lighting conditions.

Powered by the advanced Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, the LG OLED evo G5 and M5 TVs harness the power of AI to deliver an immersive and personalised viewing experience. AI Super Upscaling intelligently analyses and enhances low-resolution content, while AI Dynamic Tone Mapping optimises brightness and contrast in every scene. AI Noise Reduction eliminates distractions for a cleaner picture, AI Object Recognition enhances individual objects for lifelike detail across movies, sports and games, and gamers will appreciate lag-free playtime with an improved Variable Refresh Rate of 165Hz.9 New in 2025 and featured across the full LG TV lineup across OLED, QNED and NanoCell, AI Chatbot anticipates users' issues related to the TVs operation, offering a seamless and intuitive support experience. Instead of navigating complex menus, users can simply say “The screen is too dark”, and AI Chatbot will automatically adjust the brightness, or answer questions and other setting-related problems, all through voice commands. The power of AI extends to the new AI Search feature, which can provide content recommendations and information by holding down the AI button and speaking into the TV remote. With the integration of Microsoft Copilot, users can be directed to more complex answers that require broader knowledge, such as travel planning.

The popular mid-range C5 OLED evo TV is powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 8 Processor and offers a compelling balance of performance and value in the 2025 range. Available in six sizes (42-, 48, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inches), the C5 delivers perfect blacks and impressive colour accuracy through refined image processing that enhances clarity and contrast. Equipped with Brightness Booster technology, which enhances peak brightness up to 50 percent compared to non-evo LG OLED models,10 the C5 delivers vivid highlights and better visibility in bright rooms, while Dolby Vision® optimises contrast and colour for lifelike images across a variety of content.11 LG has also improved sound performance on the OLED evo C5 with virtual 11.1.2 channel sound and AI Voice Remastering, which extracts and enhances voices from the audio mix for easy to understand dialogue when watching content.

Designed with everyday versatility in mind, the C5 is engineered to meet the demands of both film enthusiasts and gamers, while its sleek and modern design ensures seamless integration into any living space. Features such as HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) help reduce lag and screen tearing, delivering smoother, more responsive gameplay. Its sleek and modern design ensures seamless integration into any living space.

LG is committed to bringing the unmatched picture quality of OLED technology to more consumers. For those seeking premium OLED viewing at a more affordable price, the entry-level B5 OLED delivers exceptional performance without compromise. Powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor, the B5 enhances picture clarity and detail while supporting key display technologies like Dolby Vision® for stunning HDR performance. HDMI 2.1 provides smoother motion and responsiveness for gaming, while the webOS 25 platform offers a personalised TV experience, making it easy to navigate apps and content. Starting at RRP $1,999 for the 48-inch model*, the B5 delivers exceptional value, bringing the stunning contrast, perfect blacks, and vibrant colours of LG OLED to a wider audience.

The ultimate big-screen experience in stunning colour - LG QNED evo TVs

LG continues to push the boundaries of LED technology with QNED evo, its premium LCD/LED TV range, delivering enhanced colour accuracy, brightness, and AI-driven picture refinement. In 2025, LG has introduced a new 100-inch QNED evo model (QNED86), delivering a true big-screen experience that provides exceptional picture quality and colour reproduction.

QNED86 and QNED81 feature improved colour production compared to previous models, which applies Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, a new LG proprietary wide colour gamut technology that replaces quantum dots. This colour solution ensures consistent colour accuracy, deep contrast, and achieves 100% Colour Volume to the DCI-P3 colour space.12 This makes the QNED86 and QNED81 models ideal for sport viewing, where fast motion and wide viewing angles are essential. Furthermore, both the QNED93 and QNED86 models feature MiniLED technology, which uses precise control of tiny backlights behind the screen to provide superb clarity and deep blacksWhether watching from up close or across the room, detail on the 2025 LG QNED evo TVs remains sharp and vibrant, bringing the excitement of live events into the home like never before.

For consumers looking to upgrade in 2025, the company’s entry-level NanoCell TVs go beyond standard Ultra High-Definition (UHD) with advanced colour filtering to deliver more precise, vibrant colours from wider viewing angles – all without breaking the bank. Offering a premium 4K experience with enhanced clarity and smarter technology, LG NanoCell technology takes 4K resolution and makes it better through nanoparticle pixels that enhance colours and filter dull tones. This results in a brighter picture than LG UHD TVs, redefining expectations for home entertainment.

LG 2025 QNED evo and NanoCell TVs provide access to the company’s innovative features including webOS 25, intelligent AI capabilities for enhanced picture and sound and smart home integration through Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.13

Gaming levels up with full immersion – OLED gaming

For Australian gamers seeking immersive experiences in smaller spaces, the 2025 LG entertainment lineup offers a compelling range of options. Smaller 48- and 42-inch C5 OLED TVs retain the core benefits of OLED technology with perfect blacks and fast response times for smooth gameplay. Meanwhile, LG UltraGear™ OLED monitors deliver immersive gameplay for professional gamers thanks to innovative features.

For gamers seeking a competitive edge, the 2025 LG OLED evo C5 deliver an outstanding gaming experience. As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, LG OLED ensures exceptionally clear and smooth gameplay with minimal stutter and lag, enhanced by a fast 0.1ms response rate and up to 144Hz variable refresh rates.14 HDMI 2.1, featuring VRR, ALLM, and eARC, enables high-resolution, fast-moving content with synchronised audio and graphics. All 2025 LG OLED evo TVs also include Game Optimiser and Game Dashboard, providing a centralized hub to access and customise gaming features, including the Dark Room Mode and the option for an immersive 21:9 screen ratio.

LG 2025 OLED evo TVs feature GeForce NOW for cloud gaming and will soon feature the Xbox app for seamless access to users' favourite games. Through the Xbox app on LG TVs, users can access hundreds of games and manage gaming setting through Gaming Portal.15 This versatile hub, powered by LG webOS, provides seamless navigation and personalised gaming experiences, offering direct access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a wide selection of PC and console games.

For professional gamers, the premium LG UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors are engineered to provide that winning edge. Delivering unparalleled speed, clarity, and immersion to help users dominate the competition, gaming on UltraGear OLED offers infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and vibrant colours, for a truly immersive gaming experience.

New for 2025 is the LG UltraGear™ OLED 45-inch monitor (45GX950A), an advanced gaming monitor that features an 800R curved screen with 21:9 format. Notable for this model is 5K2K-resolution (5120 x 2160), making it an ultrawide display that provides extra horizonal screen space for multitasking, high-detail visuals and an immersive gaming experience. Delivering sharp images with stunning colours and contrast that LG OLED technology is known for, the monitor boasts 125 pixels per-inch (PPI) and an RGWB subpixel layout. This allows for improved readability of in-game text and makes productivity tasks, such as editing documents or website content, easier.

Engineered to enhance gaming experiences across various preferences, the LG UltraGear™ 32-inch AI Smart Gaming Monitor (32G810SA-W) offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering sharp visuals and quick responsiveness. Featuring LG webOS, users can access streaming services, including cloud gaming, without additional devices.

Complementing the range, the LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED monitor (27GX790A-B) is tailored for competitive gamers, featuring a 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time for ultra-smooth gameplay. With QHD resolution and OLED technology, users will experience vibrant visuals with deep blacks.

The art of immersive sound, redefined - LG 2025 audio solutions

The LG 2025 sound bar range focuses on immersion and convenience, delivering an elevated home entertainment experience through robust sound quality. The new S80TR model delivers premium sound quality, featuring WOWCAST Built-in16, which seamlessly integrates with Dolby Atmos®12 and DTS:X for immersive virtual surround sound. This feature wirelessly connects the sound bar with no visible wires, lag, or loss in audio quality for a sleek, clutter-free setup.

Returning in 2025 is WOW Orchestra 16 which combines the power of the compatible LG TV and sound bar speakers, producing multidimensional sound that envelopes the user. Meanwhile, WOW Interface allows users to control the sound bar and compatible LG TV with one remote, adjusting settings and selecting modes from the TV remote.16

Equipped with AI-powered capabilities, the new sound bar delivers immersive audio experiences, with LG AI Room Calibration analysing the environment of a room and adjusting the settings automatically. Intensifying the audio immersion and offering more flexibility when considering sound bar placement, LG has enhanced the capability to calibrate the audio of S80TR rear surround speakers, expanding immersion for user.

In addition to soundbars, the LG 2025 audio lineup includes its new xboom speaker range, built in collaboration with multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am. Transforming the xboom audio brand into a culture-forward experience, the "xboom by will.i.am" lineup, featuring Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, offers rich bass and balanced tones, making it a perfect fit for urban lifestyles. This new range also introduces RAiDiO.FYI, an AI-powered interactive audio platform, bringing a fresh, infotainment-driven experience to a new generation of listeners.

With a focus on both premium sound quality and style, the 2025 LG audio solutions are set to redefine the way users interact with audio entertainment.

Pushing the boundaries of screen innovation - LG Lifestyle Screens with OLED T

The LG Lifestyle Screen range is designed to complement today's home-centric way of life. With noveldesigns and features across the range that go beyond watching content, LG is launching the world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV, the 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T.

This remarkable TV represents a leap in both technology and design innovation, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering the next frontier of entertainment. When in transparent mode, the OLED T creates the illusion of content floating in mid-air, blending visuals with the surrounding space. Despite its 77-inch screen size, it enhances the feeling of openness within a room.

Features of the OLED T include the T-Bar that appears along the bottom edge of the screen and displays information like sports results, weather forecasts, or song titles, as well as the T-Object (always-on-display) that transforms the screen into a transparent digital canvas for showcasing artwork, videos or photos.

The OLED T joins the broader LG Lifestyle Screen range, which includes the fan-favourite StanbyME range. As the latest iteration of portable entertainment, the StanbyME Go, is a wireless 27-inch touch display housed in a stylish and sturdy carry case. With a 20W four-channel speaker system and a built-in battery that lasts up to three hours, the StanbyME Go allows users to easily access and enjoy world-class entertainment, no matter where they are.17

Featuring Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision®,12 users experience the magic of cinematic viewing whether they’re on the beach, camping or in the back yard. The StanbyME is a versatile wireless display with an adjustable stand, allowing users to enjoy content anywhere in the home without the need for cables. With built-in apps, mobile screen mirroring, and a rechargeable battery, it delivers flexible and immersive entertainment for work, play, and streaming.

The 2025 LG Media Entertainment Solutions product range is available from leading retailers and LG.com/au:

Type Model RRP* In-store OLED evo M5 OLED97M5 $39,999 May OLED83M5 $10,699 May OLED77M5 $8,699 May OLED65M5 $5,999 May OLED evo G5 OLED97G5 $37,999 May OLED83G5 $9,999 19 March OLED77G5 $7,999 19 March OLED65G5 $5,299 19 March OLED55G5 $4,199 19 March OLED evo C5 OLED83C5 $7,999 April OLED77C5 $5,999 19 March OLED65C5 $4,299 19 March OLED55C5 $3,299 19 March OLED48C5 $2,499 19 March OLED42C5 $2,199 19 March OLED B5 OLED65B5 $3,299 19 March OLED55B5 $2,499 19 March OLED48B5 $1,999 19 March QNED evo QNED93A 85QNED93A $4,999 May 75QNED93A $3,599 May 65QNED93A $2,799 May QNED evo QNED86A 100QNED86A $8,999 May 86QNED86A $4,299 19 March 75QNED86A $2,999 19 March 65QNED86A $2,199 19 March 55QNED86A $1,799 19 March QNED81A 86QNED81A $3,699 19 March 75QNED81A $2,499 19 March 65QNED81A $1,899 19 March 55QNED81A $1,499 19 March 50QNED81A $1,299 19 March 43QNED81A $1,099 19 March NANO80A 86NANO80A $2,899 19 March 75NANO80A $1,899 19 March 65NANO80A $1,299 19 March 55NANO80A $999 19 March 50NANO80A $899 19 March 43NANO80A $749 19 March LG SIGNATURE OLED T OLED77T4 TBA 2H LG StanbyME 27ART10AKPL $1,999 Available now LG StanbyME Go 27LX5QKNA $1,999 Available now Sound Bar S80TR S80TR $1,299 May

*Reference to RRP in this communication is a guide to recommended retail price only and retailers are under no obligation to comply with the recommendation provided.