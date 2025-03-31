Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG INTRODUCES ITS QUIETEST DISHWASHER YET IN AUSTRALIA

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 03/31/2025
Print

Combining Premium Features, Elegant Design, and Quiet Performance for Modern Kitchens

 

 

 

 

 

SYDNEY, April 1 2025 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has introduced its quietest dishwasher to date, announcing the local availability of its 15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Matte Black (XD2A25MB). Designed to blend seamlessly into modern Australian homes, this latest innovation combines LG’squietest performing dishwasher to date, with premium features that prioritise convenience, efficiency, and elegance.

 

Operating at an impressively low 40dBA¹, the new dishwasher is perfect for open-plan living spaces, ensuring thorough cleaning without disrupting the household. Its pleasantly quiet performance makes it ideal for families with young children, allowing for peaceful evenings or to help with uninterrupted sleep during overnight cycles. It’s also a great solution for those who love entertaining, as it operates discreetly in the background while guests enjoy conversation. Boasting a suite of considered features that elevate the kitchen clean up experience, the company’s new top of the range dishwasher includes a dedicated wine glass rack, as well as interior LED tub lighting and an external time LED display.

 

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia, commented, “Australian households are busier than ever, and demand appliances that work smarter not harder to anticipate their needs. Our quietest dishwasher ever takes convenience to a whole new level, harnessing smart features to delight users and bring unexpected enjoyment to everyday chores. From its ultra-quiet operation to thoughtful touches like the wine glass rack and LED tub lighting, this dishwasher transforms a mundane task into a seamless and even satisfying experience, all while enhancing the aesthetic and functionality of the kitchen.”

 

The LG 15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher stands out with its innovative TrueSteam™ technology, which harnesses the power of steam to reduce water spots by up to 60% and eliminate bacteria by up to 99.999%². Meanwhile, the QuadWash® system ensures dishes are thoroughly cleaned, using four multi-motion spray arms for maximum coverage of the load.

 

Key features of the dishwasher include:

 

      · Quiet Performance at 40dBA: Perfect for families, overnight cycles, or entertaining guests, this dishwasher operates at a low noise level thanks to the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor. With few moving parts, the motor ensures quiet, efficient, and reliable performance while enhancing durability.

       ·TrueSteam™: TrueSteam™ technology harnesses the power of high-temperature steam to clean, sanitise, and reduce water spots by up to 60%, leaving dishes sparkling clean. TrueSteam™ penetrates stubborn food residue and ensures every dish is thoroughly cleaned, so you can feel confident that no spot is missed.

      · QuadWash®: Clean from multiple angles with a bottom spray arm mechanism featuring four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water from various directions. The innovative Dual Zone Wash feature adjusts water spray intensity for the upper and lower racks, ensuring delicate items like glassware are gently cleaned while tougher cookware receives a more powerful wash.

      · Wine Glass Rack: A designated rack to help protect wine glasses during the wash cycle, reducing the risk of breakages.

·       Interior LED Tub Lights: Two integrated lights illuminate the interior when the door is opened, offering clear visibility for loading and unloading.

·       External Time LED Display: A sleek external display provides real-time updates on the remaining cycle time.

 

Built with flexibility in mind, the EasyRack Plus® system is easy for you to adjust to adapt to various dish sizes and shapes, while the Auto Open Dry feature aids drying by allowing steam to escape at the end of the cycle. For added convenience, ThinQ® connectivity enables users to customise wash cycles, monitor performance, and adjust settings remotely via their smartphone³.

 

Finished in premium Matte Black, the dishwasher complements other LG appliances, creating a cohesive and sophisticated kitchen design. Powered by the company’s Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor, it offers reliable performance backed by 2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.

 

The LG 15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Matte Black (XD2A25MB) is available now from RRP $1899 from the LG Online Store.

 

For more information, please visit [Https://www.lg.com/au/dishwashers/free-standing/xd2a25mb/]

