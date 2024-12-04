We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher Matte Black - Freestanding
Features to love
Turn the heat up on germs & bacteria
TrueSteam™ Steam Cycles
Clean from multiple angles
QuadWash®
Connect for a tailored wash
LG ThinQ® app.
Load it your way
EasyRack Plus®
TrueSteam™ Steam Cycles
High temperature Steam Cycle helps clean, sanitise and reduce water spots
LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers use the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help reduce water spots up to 60%, for sparkling clean dishes.
LG TrueSteam™ dishwashers are designed to reach a final rinse temperature greater than 80°C to reduce bacteria on dishes by up to 99.999%*.
*80oC final rinse and E.coli, Listeria & Salmonella bacteria reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with High Temp and Steam options. Water spot reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with Steam option and using the inbuilt water softening system (dishwasher salts).
*The images above are for illustrative purposes only.
QuadWash®
Clean from multiple angles
Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water from multiple angles.
Dual Zone Wash
Adjust water intensity to suit your dishes
Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.
Wine Glass Rack
Protect your favourite wine glasses
A designated rack for your delicate wine glasses, helping to reduce breakages during a wash cycle.
*Wine glass rack is included with this dishwasher.
EasyRack®Plus
Load it your way
Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any stacking challenge you can dish up.
Height Adjustable Cutlery Rack
The upper rack allows additional space for cutlery and small utensils.
All three levels in an LG dishwasher being stacked to full capacity.
Easy Height Adjustment
Adjust the height of the middle rack to three different levels to make space for taller items.
*Image illustrating LG Dishwasher in White, Please refer to product image gallery for LG Dishwasher in Matte Black.
Auto Open Dry
A helping hand with drying
Because no-one likes soggy dishes, Auto Open Dry ‘pops’ the door open a crack at the end of the wash cycle, to allow steam to escape the Dishwasher cavity and enhance drying performance. Now that’s smart!
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
Quiet, efficient and reliable
The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.*
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.
ThinQ®
A new world of connectivity
With ThinQ® technology, you can download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your compatible smartphone.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Innovative by design
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Control Panel
Top Control
-
Place Settings
15
-
Control Type
Touch Control
APPERANCE
-
Finish
Matte Black
-
Status Indicators
Indicator(Time)
-
Time Remaining Indicator
No
-
Inner Tub Material
Stainless
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Basket
No
-
Cutlery Rack
Yes (2 Heights)
-
Height Adjustable Upper Rack
Yes (3 Heights)
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express Cycle
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
High Temp. (up to 80℃)
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Steam)
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo Cycle
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Operating Noise(dBA)
40
-
WELS Water Consumption(L)
11.1
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)
246
-
WELS Reg. Number
D02245
-
WELS Testing Program Name
Eco + Energy Saver
-
WELS Water Rating
5.5 Star
KEY FEATURE
-
LG EasyRack Plus®
Premium (Additional Tine Flexibility)
-
Aqua Stop Valve
Yes
-
Auto Open Dry
Yes
-
Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash®
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
-
Drying Method
Condensing
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
680 x 890 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
55
-
Product (WxHxD) (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
51
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084514974
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
TagON (NFC)
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
10 Years Part Warranty*
-
Product
2 Years
What people are saying
Where to buy
