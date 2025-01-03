Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG REVEALS MULTIFUNCTIONAL 3-IN-1 PROJECTOR COMBINING LIGHTING AND SPEAKER AT CES 2025

CORPORATE 01/03/2025
Company redefines space efficiency and versatility with innovative lifestyle projectors: CES Award-winning 3-in-1 and compact 4K UST model

 


 

SEOUL, Jan. 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is reinforcing its reputation as a provider of premium lifestyle projectors with the introduction of two brand-new models at CES 20251. Raising the bar for the lifestyle projector category, the LG “new-concept” models are designed to deliver space efficiency. The CES Innovation Award-winning PF600U is a versatile device that seamlessly combines a projector with a built-in speaker with Bluetooth connection and LED mood lamp, while the CineBeam S (model PU615U) has the distinction of being the company’s smallest-ever 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector. Successors to the popular 2024 LG CineBeam Q, the innovative, new models boast exceptional picture quality, design and ease-of-use; making them the ideal lifestyle companions for modern consumers.

 

PF600U: A Versatile 3-in-1 Lifestyle Companion for Everyday Spaces

The PF600U, a CES Innovation Award honouree, transforms living spaces with its multifunctionality. Serving as a projector, speaker and LED mood lamp, it can tailor any room’s ambiance to the user’s preferences. Whether enjoying a private theater, soothing visuals or a mood-lit listening session, it effortlessly curates a distinctive experience that enriches the moment.

 

Inspired by a floor lamp, the stand-pole design ensures intuitive usability and effortless integration into any space. It features full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness and seamless OTT streaming via LG webOS for premium entertainment. Its stereo speakers with passive radiators offer rich and immersive sound, while the LED mood lamp enhances ambiance with nine colours and five brightness levels. Courtesy of its 110-degree tilting head and auto screen adjustment function, the versatile companion supports a wide range of activities, from solo movie nights to immersive music sessions with friends.

 

CineBeam S: Compact 4K UST Projector Creates Freedom for Interior Design

The CineBeam S is the smallest LG 4K Ultra-Short Throw projector, combining premium image quality with a sleek, compact and lightweight design that enables portability. Despite its compact size, it delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, producing vivid, lifelike visuals with 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. Its ultra-short throw capability projects images ranging from 40- to 100-inches with just a few inches of wall clearance, maximising space utilisation without compromising on immersion.

 

Featuring a minimalistic metallic finish, the CineBeam S blends effortlessly into modern interiors while its rich and immersive sound comes courtesy of its built-in stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos. Powered by LG webOS, it provides easy access to popular streaming platforms2. Intuitive features, such as Auto Screen Adjustment3, Wall Colour Adjustment and Screen Scaling/Shifting, ensure stress-free setup and optimal screen alignment, helps to adapt to various room configurations and wall surfaces.

 

“With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG is dedicated to delivering versatile projectors that adapt to different moods and lifestyles while seamlessly integrating into various environments, elevating the everyday experiences of modern users.”

 

Specifications:

　

PF600U

PU615U

Resolution

FHD (1,920 x 1,080)

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness

300 ANSI Lumens

500 ANSI Lumens

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

450,000:1

Size (W x D x H)

290 x 290 x983

110 x 160 x 160mm

Weight

7.5 kg

2.5 kg

Light Source

LED (RGBB)

Laser (RGB)

Projection Lens

Screen Size

30 - 120 inches

40 - 100 inches

Throw Ratio (Min.)

1.2

0.25

HDR

HDR, HLG

HDR 10, HLG

Speaker

Stereo sound

Stereo sound with Dolby Atmos

Keystone

Auto Screen Adjustment

Auto Screen Adjustment

Platform

webOS

webOS

Wireless

Android / iOS compatible

Android / iOS compatible

Inputs

HDMI, USB Type-C

HDMI, USB Type-C

                                                   

                                                                                                   # # #                                                                                                                              

 

1 There are currently no plans to introduce this product to Australia and New Zealand. More information will be provided when available.

2 Streaming platforms require subscriptions and subject to the terms and conditions of respective streaming platforms.

3 If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

 

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS)

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognised innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalised webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximise customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

