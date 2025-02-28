Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG PRESENTS VISION FOR EXPANDING ITS “AI HOME SOLUTIONS” INTO MOBILITY SPACES AT CES 2025

CORPORATE 02/28/2025
LG PRESENTS VISION FOR EXPANDING ITS "AI HOME SOLUTIONS" INTO MOBILITY SPACES AT CES 2025

SEOUL, Jan. 2, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing an innovative, new solution that extends the convenience and comfort of the LG AI Home into mobility spaces at CES 2025. The “Lifestyle Solution for Mobility” concept vehicle, on display at the company’s booth, introduces the LG Mobility Experience (MX) platform. This groundbreaking mobility space solution integrates a full suite of LG’s smart life solutions to create a seamless connection between mobility and the AI Home, offering entirely new lifestyle experiences.

 

LG’s MX platform expands the definition of home solutions, creating a new type of multifaceted, multipurpose space. Using a modular package system, the platform integrates LG’s innovative appliance hardware and AI technologies to transform the vehicle cabin into an adaptable environment. This space can function as an extension of the home, a private media lounge or a creative studio, unlocking a raft of exciting “Space-as-an-Experience” opportunities for potential customers.

 

The MX platform aligns with prevailing auto industry trends and customer preferences, which are shifting away from traditional notions of transportation and towards the idea of vehicles as a personalized lifestyle space. The platform offers a tailored lifestyle experience where the latest products, AI solutions and services synergize to support superior user comfort and convenience.

 

The MX platform features a dual-cabin design: a front driver’s cabin and a rear customizable experience space. Users can configure this versatile space in a variety of different ways, such as dividing it into multifunctional zones or converting it into a hyper-personalized lifestyle spaces complete like a creator studio, business lounge or separate zones for relaxation and hobbies. The modular design makes it possible to equip the rear cabin with various appliances, enabling users to select combinations that meet their particular needs and preferences. LG plans to offer the MX platform as a subscription service, making it accessible to a broader audience. 

 

Powered by LG’s AI Home solution, ThinQ ON, the MX platform lets users tailor conditions inside the vehicle and enjoy helpful lifestyle services such as daily schedule management and information briefings. Additional services from external providers – including food and beverage order, laundry, hotel booking can be integrated to further expand and enrich the user experience.

 

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2025 can explore the MX platform in the “Lifestyle Solution for Mobility” experience space. This will showcase highly-customizable space solutions and mobility lifestyle solutions, featuring LG’s state-of-the-art appliances and Internet of Things devices. It will offer a compelling preview of the future of mobility and connected hybrid living spaces.

“The innovative MX platform, based on the concept of “Space-as-an-Experience,” leverages LG’s strength in appliances and AI Home technology to present a new direction for mobility experiences,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Pursuing our Zero Labor Home vision, we will continue to connect and expand customer experiences across all aspects of daily life.”

 

Visitors to CES 2025 from January 7-10 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the MX platform, at the company’s booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

 

                                                                                            # # #

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

LG Electronics, Inc.

Léa Lee

+82 2 3777 3981

lea.lee@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

 

 

LG Electronics, Inc.

Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3692

jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

