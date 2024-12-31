LG “HYBRID AI” GRAM LAPTOPS OFFER THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS WITH ON-DEVICE AND CLOUD AI SERVICES

With AI features and capabilities, 2025 LG gram laptops deliver smart, personalised productivity experiences

SEOUL, Dec. 31, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its 2025 LG gram lineup, the company’s first on-device AI-powered laptops, at CES 2025 in January. The new lineup includes innovative models such as the gram Pro, gram Pro 2-in-1, gram, and gram Book. Leveraging LG gram AI technology1, these laptops deliver impressive capabilities and performance while preserving the series’ iconic slim and lightweight design.

Enhancing Productivity and Personalisation with LG gram AI

The 2025 gram laptops present a smart, secure and highly-personalised user experience through the innovative LG gram AI. With gram chat On-Device, these laptops utilise AI algorithms to process and analyse data locally without requiring a network connection. At the same time, they provide convenient access to cloud-based AI services via gram chat Cloud,2 powered by GPT-4o. This integration of on-device and cloud-based AI creates a hybrid AI solution that enhances productivity by delivering personalised insights, a comprehensive knowledge base, and an intuitive, ever-evolving experience that adapts to users’ needs.

gram chat On-Device employs a small language model derived from LG AI Research’s EXAONE large language model. This enables fast and secure local processing to provide relevant answers and simplify device management. Notable features include Time Travel, allowing users to quickly and easily revisit web pages, documents, videos and audio files. Meanwhile, gram chat Cloud leverages web-based datasets for detailed and comprehensive responses to user inquiries. Additionally, gram chat Cloud integrates with the user’s personal calendar and email services, enabling users to manage their schedule and send and receive emails more efficiently.

Unleashing Unprecedented Performance with Intel’s Next-Generation Processors

The 2025 gram laptops set a new benchmark in the series’ history, powered by Intel’s next-generation processors: the Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) and the Intel Core Ultra V-Series (Lunar Lake). The H Series processors are designed to maximise traditional PC performance, while the V Series CPUs are optimised for AI-driven PC experiences.

The Arrow Lake-powered gram laptops boast more computing power and improvement in graphics processing, compared to 2024 gram models. These laptops deliver an all-around performance that prioritises core PC functionality. The Lunar Lake-powered models come equipped with Microsoft’s “Copilot+” PC functionality, offering productivity- and creativity-boosting features such as real-time video subtitle translation and AI image generation.

Delivering Innovation and Versatility for Every User

At the forefront of the 2025 lineup is the LG gram Pro (model 17Z90TR), a laptop that presents the best of performance and portability. Inside the gram Pro’s sleek, slim and lightweight form factor is an Arrow Lake CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 graphics card. This hardware combination enables the gram Pro to effortlessly handle a variety of demanding tasks, from resource-intensive graphic design and 3D-rendering work to video editing and running the latest AAA games.

The lineup also includes the new LG gram Pro (model 16Z90TS). The first Copilot+ PC in the gram series, the 16Z90TS is just 0.49 inches thick and weighs only 1.23 kilograms – delivering remarkable portability and standing out as one of the lightest models in the LG gram Pro lineup.

Additionally, the versatile LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90TP) has been recognised with a CES 2025 Innovation Award for its outstanding design and functionality. Offering incredible flexibility, the device comes with a wirelessly chargeable stylus pen that expands and enhances the user experience.

To expand its U.S market presence, LG is introducing the LG gram Book (model 15U50T), an entry-level model offering key features and benefits of the gram series at a more accessible price3. The gram Book has a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, expandable storage options, a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, and a slim and light design for take-anywhere convenience.

All new gram laptops support gram Link 2.0, an upgraded version of the gram Link feature first introduced last year. gram Link 2.0 facilitates seamless device connectivity across operating systems,4 allowing users to easily share content and transfer files with a diverse range of PC and mobile products, including iOS and Android-based smartphones. This feature also allows users to handle incoming phone calls directly on their gram laptops, minimising workflow interruptions.

“2025 LG gram products, featuring advanced gram AI, are powerful, portable productivity companions that can understand users’ needs, intelligently utilise relevant information, and enhance workflow,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG is committed to delivering premium-quality laptops that harness the latest AI technologies to enable users to do and achieve more.”

Specifications:

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP) LG gram Pro (17Z90TR) LG gram Pro (16Z90TS) LG gram Book (15U50T) Display Size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch Display WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD Brightness (Typ.) OLED: 400nit 400nit 400nit 300nit LCD: 400nit Refresh Rate OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) 60Hz LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) Weight 1,399g 1,479g 1,239g 1,700g Size 357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4 ~ 12.9mm 379.4 x 265.4 x 14.4~15.8mm 357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4 ~ 12.8mm 359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4mm Battery 77Wh 90Wh 77Wh 51Wh Thermal Mega dual cooling system Fan cooling system CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor Intel® Core™ i5 processor GPU Intel® Arc™ graphics NVIDIA RTX4050 with GDDR6 6GB Intel® Arc™ graphics Intel® Xe® graphics Memory Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,400MHz, Dual Channel) Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,533MHz, Dual Channel) 8 / 16 DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz) Storage Dual SSD (M.2) 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe™) 1TB / 512GB / 256GB (NVMe) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Speakers Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)

Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) Stereo Speaker (3.0W x4)

Smart AMP (MAX) Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) Stereo Speaker 1.5W x2 I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) 1x USB 3.2 GEN1x1 1x USB 2.0 2x USB3.2 GEN2x1, HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) Software LG gram Chat, LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix® LG gram Link Webcam FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic. (face-recognition) HD Webcam w/privacy shutter

# # #

1 Availability of AI features may vary by gram models.

2 The gram chat Cloud service powered by GPT-4o is free-to-use for a period of one year.

3 There are currently no plans to release this product in Australia. More information will be provided when available.

4 The gram Link 2.0 supports devices running iOS and Android. The compatibility may vary depending on specific devices and its operating system version.