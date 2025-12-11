About Cookies on This Site

LG TO SHOWCASE NEXT-GENERATION MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY POWERED BY GENERATIVE AI AT CES 2026

CORPORATE12/11/2025

    Setting new standards for the AI-defined vehicle era through AI models and high-performance computing on the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform

     

     

    SEOUL, Dec. 11, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG), a global leader in mobility technologies, is set to unveil its new AI Cabin Platform at CES 2026 in Las Vegas (January 6-9). Designed to run on automotive high-performance computing (HPC) systems, this innovative in-vehicle solution leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) and is powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s Snapdragon® Cockpit™ Elite.

     

    LG will showcase the AI Cabin Platform for the first time at its private showcase during the upcoming CES, where guests can experience a digital cockpit featuring the AI Cabin Platform and preview the AI-defined vehicle (AIDV) – a new mobility paradigm beyond the software-defined vehicle (SDV).

     

    The AI Cabin Platform applies generative AI models – such as vision language models (VLMs), large language models (LLMs) and image generation models – to the LG in-vehicle info-tainment (IVI) system, opening the door to a new era of intelligent, context-aware driving experiences.

     

    Leveraging the high-performance compute capabilities provided by Snapdragon® Cockpit™ Elite, the AI calculations are processed on-device and within the vehicle, eliminating the need to communicate with external servers. This enables real-time, stable operation while enhancing privacy and data security by removing cloud-related vulnerabilities.

     

    The AI Cabin Platform analyses the driving environment and the driver’s condition using data from internal and external vehicle cameras, enabling real-time personalised assistance. For example, if a nearby vehicle begins merging into the driver’s lane, and the system detects that the driver has not yet noticed it, the platform can proactively issue a tailored alert: “A car is merging ahead. Please keep your eyes on the road and drive safely.”

    Additionally, the platform supports customised infotainment user interfaces that adapt to external conditions. If the driver is listening to music on a rainy evening, the system can generate a matching background for the music playback screen – such as snow falling between streetlights or a festively-decorated village – and offer context-aware suggestions like: “It’s a beautiful snowy night. Shall I recommend some winter-themed songs?”

     

    Earlier this year at CES 2025, LG and Qualcomm Technologies highlighted their ongoing collaboration by unveiling the HPC platform – a high-performance computing solution that integrates IVI and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) into a single control unit. Based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Ride™ Flex System-on-Chip (SoC), the platform consolidates various vehicle functions into one controller, achieving both cost efficiency and performance.

     

    “Based on our proven technology and global trust, we will continue expanding partnerships with innovators like Qualcomm Technologies to drive future mobility beyond the SDV to the AIDV,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “With the AI Cabin Platform, we are creating mobility that not only understands drivers, but responds proactively to their needs and preferences, making every journey uniquely personal.”

     

