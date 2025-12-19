About Cookies on This Site

LG MICRO RGB EVO: LG’S MOST ADVANCED LCD TV POWERED BY THE PRECISION OF OLED’S AI PROCESSOR

CORPORATE12/19/2025

    Company’s award-winning Micro RGB evo sets a new standard for LG LCD TVs delivering triple colour coverage with 100% BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB Intertek certification

     

     

    SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its first-ever flagship RGB TV at CES 2026 — the LG Micro RGB evo, a CES 2026 Innovation Awards winner.1 Employing Micro RGB Technology and LG TV’s smallest individual RGB LEDs, this display marks a leap beyond MiniLED.

     

    The LG Micro RGB evo represents a significant evolution in Micro RGB technology: it uses OLED precision to control each of the ultra-small RGB LED backlights, bringing 13 years of LG OLED’s technical excellence to the RGB category. The engine driving this performance is the newly upgraded Dual AI Engine-based α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which features Dual Super Upscaling to simultaneously process two types of AI upscaling. This enhances sharpness while delivering natural and balanced images that offer the industry’s highest level of clarity and immersion.

     

    This immense processing power enables RGB Primary Colour Ultra, delivering the highest colour reproduction for LG LCD TVs to date. Driven by this technology, LG Micro RGB evo achieves a wide range, certified by Intertek for 100 percent colour gamut coverage in BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB. This ensures optimal accuracy for everything from digital editing and HDR cinema to next-generation display technologies.

     

    Micro Dimming Ultra complements this by orchestrating more than a thousand dimming zones with accuracy. It achieves the ultimate contrast performance among LG LCD TVs, pinpointing brightness and colour control to reveal intricate details in both dark and bright scenes.

     

    Beyond picture quality, the innovation extends to the customer experience through Multi-AI that integrates industry-leading Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini. The interface is personalised via the award-winning webOS platform, featuring Voice ID, AI Picture/Sound Wizard, and a tailored “My Page” home screen. An upgraded AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Search further enhance viewing by helping customers explore content-related information.

     

    “Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry colour fidelity standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional colour accuracy.”

     

    The LG Micro RGB evo (model MRGB95) will be available in 100-inch, 86-inch and 75-inch sizes.

     

    Visitors to CES 2026 can experience LG’s latest home entertainment innovations at the company’s booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 6–9. For more updates on LG’s announcements, visit the LG Newsroom.

     

