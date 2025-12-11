About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SIGNATURE EVOLVES WITH AI, REDEFINING PREMIUM HOME APPLIANCES AT CES 2026

CORPORATE12/11/2025

    Company unveils expanded AI-powered SIGNATURE lineup with advanced performance and refined minimal design

     

     

    SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting the next evolution of its premium LG SIGNATURE brand at CES 2026 in Las Vegas (January 6-9). Marking a decade of innovation, the latest LG SIGNATURE collections introduce an expanded range of products that blend AI capabilities and elevated design – while preserving the brand’s aesthetics of quiet luxury.

     

    Powered by the company’s AI Core-Tech, the new LG SIGNATURE lineup brings enhanced intelligence and seamless convenience to everyday living. With a suite of AI-driven features and generative AI functions, the appliances provide personalised experiences designed to maximise user convenience.

     

    As the centrepiece of the showcase is the new LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, which embodies the company’s vision for the intelligent kitchen. Equipped with conversational AI based on Large Language Model (LLM) technology, the refrigerator supports natural-language-based interactions to provide tailored suggestions.1 A new 6.8-inch LCD display complements the company’s advanced AI technologies, helping maintain cooling levels for optimal freshness. Additionally, the AI Fresh feature monitors temperature fluctuations based on user patterns and pre-cools the interior – up to two hours before an anticipated door opening.

     

    For even greater convenience, the LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView™ refrigerator streamlines food management through ThinQ™ Food, which uses an internal camera to help identify ingredients, suggest recipes and offer substitutions based on the items inside.2 When not in use, you can set visuals to appear on the T-OLED InstaView panel, enriching the ambience and transforming the kitchen into an expressive, inspiring space.

     

    To elevate the cooking experience, the LG SIGNATURE Oven Range offers functions such as Gourmet AI, which uses an AI camera inside the oven to identify more than 85 dishes and automatically select the ideal cooking settings. The AI Browning feature monitors bread as it bakes and sends a notification through the ThinQ app when it reaches the preset level of doneness. Connected smartphone features include real-time monitoring, a time-lapse recap after cooking and easy sharing on social media.

     

    The new SIGNATURE lineup stays true to its Refined Minimal design identity – a unified aesthetic defined by sleek horizontal lines and iconic gold accents. Reflecting the brand’s heritage of excellence, the latest products balance design with maximised capacity and enhanced AI-driven performance.

     

    LG will introduce three new LG SIGNATURE design collections – Seamless, Iconic and Tailored – giving consumers the freedom to choose products that best fit their needs and personal style. Built to meet the highest performance standards, the collections incorporate bold materials that create a confident presence in the home. Aligned with this approach, LG aims to broaden its premium customer base by strengthening region-specific strategies and accelerating growth across global high-end markets.

     

    In addition, LG SIGNATURE will showcase immersive spaces in collaboration with Italian high-end furniture brand Poliform, demonstrating how the appliances harmonise with luxury interiors to deliver thoughtfully orchestrated premium living solutions.

    “LG SIGNATURE brings design, performance and experience together in tune, redefining the future of luxury in the home and setting a new standard for premium appliances,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Marking its 10th anniversary, the expanded LG SIGNATURE lineup continues to lead the global market for customers seeking a more expressive, elevated lifestyle.”

     

    Visitors to CES 2026 can explore the new additions to the all-new LG SIGNATURE lineup at LG’s booth from January 6-9 (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

     

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     