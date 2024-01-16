Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ULTRAGEAR AT THE FOREFRONT OF ESPORTS CULTURE WITH ONGOING GEN.G PARTNERSHIP

IT 01/16/2024
Print

 ‘Born to Game,’ LG UltraGear has been supporting Gen.G teams with its high-performing gaming monitors since 2021

 

SEOUL, Jan. 16, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is extending its official partnership with Gen.G Esports (Gen.G), one of the world’s top esports organisations. As part of this collaboration, LG UltraGear™ – the industry-leading gaming monitors, known for their rapid refresh rates and responsive performance – will continue to be provided to Gen.G’s professional teams. The partnership aims to promote esports globally and will involve various activations in the international esports scene.

 

Gen.G operates a number of professional esports teams specialising in popular multiplayer games including League of Legends. Since LG UltraGear was named the official display of Gen.G in 2021, the organisation’s League of Legends team in South Korea has achieved success in the League of Legends Champions Korea. The team secured three consecutive season victories – starting from the 2022 summer season through to the 2023 summer season.

 

Chovy, a gold medalist in the League of Legends event at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou and the mid-laner for Gen.G’s League of Legends team, praised LG UltraGear gaming monitors saying, “Their quick response times and high refresh rates provide an advantage in complex in-game situations, enabling more precise control and smoother playmaking.” While very impressed by all of the high-performance options in the UltraGear monitor lineup, Chovy’s personal favourite is the 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95GE).

 

In addition to supporting Gen.G team members in their pursuit of championship goals, LG actively collaborates with them in the development of new LG UltraGear gaming monitors. The feedback from professional players helps fine-tune the latest models. The recently unveiled League of Legends-themed UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95QL) offers an incredibly immersive gaming experience with a unique ‘League of Legends’ aesthetic, and its design was influenced by input from professional players. LG also supports the Gen.G Global Academy by providing ultra-fast gaming monitors (model 25GR75FG) to students aspiring to become esports professionals.

 

“It is such an honour to enter into our fourth year of partnership with LG UltraGear. Since 2021, they have been our partner in innovation, enriching the world of esports for gaming fans around the globe,” says Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G Esports. “They support not only our professional teams, but also the development of the next generation of gamers in the Gen.G Global Academy.”

 

“We are very proud and pleased that LG UltraGear is helping Gen.G players to deliver consistently excellent results in major tournaments,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “LG UltraGear remains committed to developing high-end gaming products and to supporting the latest gaming technologies, with the goal of delivering a gaming experience that can satisfy all esports players, whether they’re enthusiastic amateurs or top-ranked professionals.”

 

# # #

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

 

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lea Lee

Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981

+82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com

jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

