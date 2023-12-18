Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UNVEILS TRANSPARENT ANTENNA FOR VEHICLES WITH SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT AT CES 2024

CORPORATE 12/18/2023
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia.

Please note there are currently no plans to release this product in Australia. More information will be provided when available 

 

Designed in partnership with global leader in glazing solutions, the company’s next-gen transparent antenna delivers seamless design and enhanced telecommunications.

 

SEOUL, Dec. 18, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its transparent antenna for automobiles at CES 2024. The company’s transparent film-type antenna, which is applied directly to vehicle glass, was designed in collaboration with renowned French glass manufacturer, Saint-Gobain Sekurit. A telecommunications technology, the company’s transparent telematics solution is expected to make waves in the rapidly evolving mobility sector while further strengthening the company’s position in the automotive solutions market. While the transparent antenna for automobiles is not slated for release in the Australian market, it is a testament of the company’s commitment to innovation and its progress toward Future Vision 2030, as announced earlier this year.

 

The automotive industry, where electric vehicles are becoming more popular and autonomous and software-defined vehicles are are being developed, is set for a connectivity transformation. This transformation demands telecommunications environments capable of real-time data exchange within high-tech personal spaces.

 

Designed for compatibility with various types of glass and vehicle designs, the LG transparent antenna will be available as an on-glass or in-glass solution. The broad surface application of the film-type antenna helps to enhance telecommunications performance and scalability to handle increased network traffic. The latest LG telematics innovation offers improved connectivity with support for 5G, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and Wi-Fi.

 

The transparent antenna can be integrated in car windshields or in glass sunroofs. Vehicle manufacturers are not required to make any design concessions when developing new models as it removes the need for the kind of housing typically required to accommodate conventional antennas. The film-type antenna features more than 80 of LG patented innovations, including the design capability to make antenna patterns transparent and transparent electrode technology. LG, in partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, developed a method to apply the transparent antenna onto glass. The leading glass maker is equipping electric vehicles worldwide.

 

“We’re pleased to unveil our smart glass featuring LG’s transparent antenna technology at CES, the true proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators” said Thibaut Heitz, Innovation and R&D Director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit. “In collaboration with LG, a leader in vehicle component solutions, we are pioneering advancements in vehicle telecommunications. Our common objective aim is to provide an enriched and unique in-vehicle environment, bringing the future of mobility to fruition”.

 

“Created through our close partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the transparent antenna is a next-generation product that has proven its exceptional communications performance for automotive applications via vehicle tests,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “As a global leader in telematics and automotive solutions, LG is committed to advancing its technological capabilities and will continue to introduce new solutions that drive the evolution of the mobility experience.”

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 