LG UNVEILS TRANSPARENT ANTENNA FOR VEHICLES WITH SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT AT CES 2024

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia.

Please note there are currently no plans to release this product in Australia. More information will be provided when available

Designed in partnership with global leader in glazing solutions, the company’s next-gen transparent antenna delivers seamless design and enhanced telecommunications.

SEOUL, Dec. 18, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its transparent antenna for automobiles at CES 2024. The company’s transparent film-type antenna, which is applied directly to vehicle glass, was designed in collaboration with renowned French glass manufacturer, Saint-Gobain Sekurit. A telecommunications technology, the company’s transparent telematics solution is expected to make waves in the rapidly evolving mobility sector while further strengthening the company’s position in the automotive solutions market. While the transparent antenna for automobiles is not slated for release in the Australian market, it is a testament of the company’s commitment to innovation and its progress toward Future Vision 2030, as announced earlier this year.

The automotive industry, where electric vehicles are becoming more popular and autonomous and software-defined vehicles are are being developed, is set for a connectivity transformation. This transformation demands telecommunications environments capable of real-time data exchange within high-tech personal spaces.

Designed for compatibility with various types of glass and vehicle designs, the LG transparent antenna will be available as an on-glass or in-glass solution. The broad surface application of the film-type antenna helps to enhance telecommunications performance and scalability to handle increased network traffic. The latest LG telematics innovation offers improved connectivity with support for 5G, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and Wi-Fi.

The transparent antenna can be integrated in car windshields or in glass sunroofs. Vehicle manufacturers are not required to make any design concessions when developing new models as it removes the need for the kind of housing typically required to accommodate conventional antennas. The film-type antenna features more than 80 of LG patented innovations, including the design capability to make antenna patterns transparent and transparent electrode technology. LG, in partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, developed a method to apply the transparent antenna onto glass. The leading glass maker is equipping electric vehicles worldwide.

“We’re pleased to unveil our smart glass featuring LG’s transparent antenna technology at CES, the true proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators” said Thibaut Heitz, Innovation and R&D Director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit. “In collaboration with LG, a leader in vehicle component solutions, we are pioneering advancements in vehicle telecommunications. Our common objective aim is to provide an enriched and unique in-vehicle environment, bringing the future of mobility to fruition”.

“Created through our close partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the transparent antenna is a next-generation product that has proven its exceptional communications performance for automotive applications via vehicle tests,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “As a global leader in telematics and automotive solutions, LG is committed to advancing its technological capabilities and will continue to introduce new solutions that drive the evolution of the mobility experience.”