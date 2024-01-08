Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

LG SIGNATURE OLED T 4K marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the ongoing LG legacy of TV innovation.







LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling the world’s first transparent OLED TV with Zero Connect technology1 at CES 2024. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is a technological marvel, combining a transparent 4K OLED screen and LG wireless Zero Connect video and audio transmission technology to transform the screen experience. The OLED T unlocks a world of potential, giving users the freedom to curate their living spaces. This is complemented by the incredible picture quality and performance of LG OLED, powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor. A game changer, the LG transparent OLED is the winner of five CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honour.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T liberates users from a dominant black screen that competes with the décor in their home. Maintaining its 77-inch screen size, OLED T and its innovative transparent display seamlessly harmonises with its environment. Practically invisible when turned off, it blends into the environment and frees users from the long-standing problem of what to do with the ‘big black screen.’ The beautiful see-through TV screen also helps to make one’s space feel larger, providing a sense of openness.

The LG OLED T brings with it many new possibilities, from where it can be placed in the room, to the kinds of user experiences that LG can now deliver.

Its transparent OLED screen removes the usual constraints that come with conventional TVs. No longer does the TV have to be placed against the wall. Instead, place the OLED T in the middle of the room to become a divider or prop it against the window without blocking the view outside. The included Zero Connect Box, which leverages the innovative LG wireless transmission technology to send 4K images and sound to the OLED T, also enables users to place their TV anywhere, regardless of where the electrical outlets are located in the room. With no cables between the Zero Connect Box and the OLED T, users can enjoy a clean, cable-free viewing environment.

What’s more, the modular design of the LG OLED T facilitates diverse installation methods. The OLED T comes in stand-alone, against-the-wall, or wall-mount options. Customers can further customise by adding standing or floating shelves on either or both sides of the screen to best suit their individual tastes and preferences.

The transparent LG OLED lets owners discover new forms of entertainment and use via its dual viewing experiences: transparent and opaque. The OLED T becomes a transparent digital canvas for showcasing artwork, videos or photos with the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Content displayed on the transparent screen appears to float in air, yet simultaneously fuses with the surrounding space to create a compelling and atmospheric visual effect. Another option is the T-Bar feature that offers a helpful info-ticker running along the lower part of the screen. The T-Bar displays news alerts, weather updates, or the title of songs being played while the rest of the screen presents a clear, unobstructed view of the space behind it.

For viewing stunning OLED, simply click a button to raise the contrast screen. In this way, users can instantly switch to take full advantage of LG OLED’s enhanced picture quality through the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor with 4-times greater AI performance.2 This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.3 OLED T offers the best of both transparent and vibrant-colour screen experiences with just a click of a button.

The stunning LG SIGNATURE OLED T will be on show during CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre). For more information on LG products unveiled at CES 2024, please visit CES 2024 Press Kit.

# # #

1 Zero Connect between TV Screen and AV Box

2 Compared to LG OLED TVs operating on the LG α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

3 GPU and CPU performance compared to LG OLED TVs operating on the LG α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6