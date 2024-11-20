You must consider the size of the air conditioner before selecting the perfect air conditioner for your space. By size, we do not mean the physical size of the system. Size here means the cooling capacity of your air conditioning unit. When an air conditioner is oversized relative to its surroundings, it can cause constant on/off sequences that result in either overheating or overcooling. When this happens, you’ll have hot spots throughout your home. This can leave some rooms cool, and others hot and humid. In contrast, air conditioners that are too small run for too long trying to reach your desired temperature.



First, when choosing the right size air conditioner for your home, the most vital information you need is the size of the space to cool. You need to calculate the size of the room to decide on the suitable air conditioner capacity.



Second, you need to understand how much cooling/heating is needed for the space. Right Cooling/Heating kW, a indicator of how much energy an air conditioner consumes to eliminate heat from your place within an hour. Correct kW calculation ensures that the air conditioner will provide efficient cooling/heating without a heavy load on your air conditioner. However, this calculation doesn’t stand true in every case because we didn’t take the ceiling height, number of windows and other such aspects into account.



In case you get confused with calculations, you may want to seek help from a professional as the right Cooling/Heating KW is an indicator that does not take into account your home's ceiling height, number of windows and other such aspects within the home. A professional will be able to analyse your place and will recommend you an appropriate air conditioner size having regard to the specifications of your home environment.