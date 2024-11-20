Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Air Conditioner Buying Guide Size Features FAQ

LG Air Conditioner Buying Guide

Need a new air conditioner but unsure how to get started on your search? Here, we offer you an extensive guide so that you can find the LG air conditioner that's right for you.

 

Which type of air conditioner is right for you?

LG air conditioners offer a range of features to keep your home refreshed for all seasons. Our products deliver optimal air conditioning technology. The three types to choose from are as follows:

 

LG Split

Ducted Air Conditioning

Multi Split Air Conditioning

How to choose the right size air conditioner for your home

You must consider the size of the air conditioner before selecting the perfect air conditioner for your space. By size, we do not mean the physical size of the system. Size here means the cooling capacity of your air conditioning unit. When an air conditioner is oversized relative to its surroundings, it can cause constant on/off sequences that result in either overheating or overcooling. When this happens, you’ll have hot spots throughout your home. This can leave some rooms cool, and others hot and humid. In contrast, air conditioners that are too small run for too long trying to reach your desired temperature.

First, when choosing the right size air conditioner for your home, the most vital information you need is the size of the space to cool. You need to calculate the size of the room to decide on the suitable air conditioner capacity. 

Second, you need to understand how much cooling/heating is needed for the space. Right Cooling/Heating kW, a indicator of how much energy an air conditioner consumes to eliminate heat from your place within an hour. Correct kW calculation ensures that the air conditioner will provide efficient cooling/heating without a heavy load on your air conditioner. However, this calculation doesn’t stand true in every case because we didn’t take the ceiling height, number of windows and other such aspects into account. 

In case you get confused with calculations, you may want to seek help from a professional as the right Cooling/Heating KW is an indicator that does not take into account your home's ceiling height, number of windows and other such aspects within the home. A professional will be able to analyse your place and will recommend you an appropriate air conditioner size having regard to the specifications of your home environment.

Your guide to accurate installation

It is advisable to entrust a professional technician to install your air conditioner. Such an expert will install your air conditioner in the suitable environment within your home to ensure optimal performance. Before reaching out for help with installation, however, there are basic conditions you should consider to make sure that your chosen air conditioner is compatible with your home environment. Although Mini Split air conditioners can be installed on any wall, it is recommended to maintain the proper distance suggested by the manufacturer, for efficient operations, noise, and reliability.

Features of select LG Air Conditioners

Once you've nailed down the appropriate type of air conditioner that fits your space and needs, it's time to examine features offered by LG.

Get cool faster withSmart Inverter Compressor

A compressor is at the heart of an air conditioner, which means having to fuss about its operations, effectiveness, or noise can be stressful and expensive. Among LG’s range of technologically advanced air conditioner offering is the LG Smart Inverter Compressor air conditioner unit, which relieves you of such concerns. LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor is topped with technology that distributes cool air speedily. Since it cools the air conditioner rapidly, you can enjoy prompt, comfortable cooling. Moreover, its consistent cooling and heating features are accompanied by reduced noise levels in addition to efficient, minimised load on compressor

Efficiency with Smart Inverter

LG’s Smart Inverter technology does this by adjusting compressor speed according to temperatures that will achieve effiency on Compressor load compared to non inverter compressed airconditioner. In addition, the Smart Inverter Compressor Technology provides a 10-year warranty on the compressor.**

**5 year parts and labour + 5 year limited parts warranty on the compressor

Active Energy Control grants you effortless control

With a simple touch of the remote, activate the AEC (Active Energy Control) feature to adjust energy spending to your needs. You can control energy consumption via four levels (which consist of normal, 80%, 60%, and 40%), either on your own or as a family. Other settings like fan speed, temperatures, and such can also be adjusted to your needs. Such energy control enables you to take into account how crowded a room is at the given moment.

Energy monitoring with ThinQ®*

From wherever, even from afar, keep track of and maintain a firm hold over your power consumption levels from the LG ThinQ® app. For any ThinQ® compatible air conditioners, you can easily monitor the power usage of your ThinQ® compatible LG devices through the ThinQ® app. Whether for daily maintenance or specific purposes like identifying sources of high energy spending to adjust and lower your energy levels.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

A clean fan for a clean breeze

When the inside of an air conditioner is not well-maintained and uses a fan that contaminates the wind, it'll never blow clean air. New UV LED technology is applied to LG Split Air conditioner to keep your fan clean.

 

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test conducted according to LG test method in compliance with ISO 20743, removing 99.99 of percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae after being exposed to UV LED lights for 4 hours (Tested Models : PBM13M3UA0, PBM13M2UA0, PBM13M1UA0)

Simple, easy control

Stay connected to your air conditioner regardless of your location through the ThinQ® app. The smart LG ThinQ® application connects remotely to ThinQ®-compatible appliances, enabling you to keep tabs on how your devices are running even from outside your household premises. From virtually anywhere, maintain control over your air conditioner by turning it on/off with a simple tap. In addition, you can adjust temperatures, fan speed, and other such settings straight from your compatible smartphone or tablet.

Effective heating solution

Gone are the days of waiting around for your heater to warm up, or for your air conditioner to cool your environment. Air Conditioners satisfy your heating needs while consuming less energy, by heating a wider space in a shorter period of time to create a warm and comfortable living environment. In addition to providing powerful, fast heating, their air circulates and distributes evenly, allowing the entirety of your space to be kept warm.

 

Gold Fin™ technology for a performance & longevity boost

GoldFin™ is an anti corrosive treatment on the surface of the heat exchanger in the outdoor unit.  The treatment is designed to protect air conditioners from pollution and corrosive conditions and assists in the durability and longevity of the unit.

 

Less Noise

Appliances shouldn't get in the way of stillness. LG Inverter air conditioners equipped with quality components and compressors operate at low speeds, producing less noise than non-inverter air conditioners as a result. With such air conditioners that perform without disturbing your peace, you can fully relax without missing out on either appliance quality or performance.

 

Air Conditioner FAQ

Q.

What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?

A.

More information can be found in our guide "Ideal temperature settings for your air conditioner"

Q.

What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?

A.

Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners. Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors spinning at the same speed regardless of temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.

Q.

What is a smart air conditioner?

A.

A smart air conditioner is an air conditioner that can be controlled and monitored through an application using a compatible smartphone or compatible smart speaker with an internet connection. You can control and monitor the air conditioner remotely without being restricted by time or place.

The various useful smart functions of LG Splt Air conditioner are available through the LG ThinQ® smart app. Conveniently turn the LG air conditioner on and off with your smartphone or control the temperature setting and mode remotely without having to be in the same room! Furthermore, energy monitoring allows you to view and manage your energy usage, allowing you to make smarter energy choices. (*This function may not be available in some countries).

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For optimal performance, the filter needs to be cleaned periodically. Wash the outer surface of the pre-filter with water or use a neutral detergent for an occasional deeper clean. After washing with water, dry the pre-filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean the UltraFine Dust Filter with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water.

Q.

How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy consumption.

Q.

Can the air conditioner heat my house too?

A.

Yes. when cooling, the air conditioner sends cold air indoors and hot air outdoors. During heating, the refrigerant flow direction can be changed to send warm air into the house to heat it.

