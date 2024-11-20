Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_1_Victory_D

Geared Up for Victory

UltraGear™ is a powerful range of gaming displays integrated with high performing functions to offer enhanced immersion for players in any gaming environment.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_2_Victory_D - link

View LG Gaming Monitors

Some features may not be available on all UltraGear™ monitors. Please refer to the technical specifications tab within individual monitor product pages for a complete list of features.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_02_1_NanoIPS_D

Ultra Picture Quality

See Beyond Your Imagination

See a world beyond reach with Ultra Picture Quality. Equipped with a wider range of colour and improved colour reproduction*, the UltraGear™ brings the virtual world to life with colours beyond imagination.

*Requires compatible content, device interface or graphics card for full effect.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_02_3_DisplayHDR_D

Ultra Picture Quality

Dynamic, Lifelike Precision

The UltraGear™ breathes life into fantasy with high dynamic contrast and wide colour spectrum. Its bright, hyper-realistic picture captivates, while true-to-life precision transports you to another realm.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_1_UltraSpeed_D

Ultra Speed

Fast Track to Victory

Unparalleled speed is unequivocally important for winning. Your need for speed is also your secret weapon with UltraGear™. Overcome pivotal moments and achieve victory – all with reduced lag.

Fast Track to Victory 27GL850-B: The 1ms Gaming Monitor

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_2_Max240Hz_D

Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate

When victory hinges on your immediate reaction to what’s on screen, the high-speed refresh rate of UltraGear™ ensures you that you can deal with any scenario.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_03_3_1msMBR_D

1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode

There’s no room for error when every millisecond counts. The 1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode allows gamers to enjoy the precision and accuracy needed to play at a high level.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_04_1_GSyncFreeSync_D

Ultra Surreal Fluidity

Seamless Motion and Imaging

One frame can be the key to winning, or it can disrupt the course of the game. Seamless motion and imaging can deliver in the moments that matter most, to help ensure a triumphant victory.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_1_ImmersiveGamingField_D

Immersive Gaming Field

Designed to Impress & Immerse

Immerse yourself in breath-taking graphics and see more on a 21:9 UltraWide display. Venture forth and discover new worlds on your screen. Get your game on with UltraGear™.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_2_ImmersiveGamingField_D-v1

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_1_Design&Awards_D

Design & Awards

Enhanced Gaming Style

Sphere Lighting and eye-catching design enhances your overall gaming experience, and sleek yet subtle lighting completes your gaming setup and bolsters you into victory.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_2_Design%26Awards_D

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_1_ProductLineup_D

Geared Up for Victory

Select the right monitor for you, and experience a victory like none other.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_2_ProductLineup_D2

View LG Gaming Monitors
