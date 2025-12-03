We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
76L InstaView Series 5 Oven – Stainless
Key Features
- 4-in-1 Pro Cooking: Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, Pizza Mode
- Blue EasyClean™: Easier cleanup, every time, with the power of steam
- InstaView™: Two knocks on the glass to check on cooking progress
- LG ThinQ™ Smart Kitchen: Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely
- Half Extendable Telescopic Rail (x1 set)
Product Highlights
Knock twice to see what's cooking
Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.
4-in-1 Pro Cooking
Elevate your home kitchen experience
Expand your culinary horizons with a versatile 4-in-1 appliance: Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode.
This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.
This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.
This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.
*Vacuum sealer and bag required for Sous Vide cooking is not included.
*Air Fry perforated tray pictured not included.
Easier cleanup, every time, with the power of steam
Fill a spray bottle 510ml of water. Spray about 60ml of water on the wall and corners.
Manual Cook, Steam Cook, Recipe Cook, My Recipes, Settings
Then pour the remaining water onto the bottom of the oven.
This is an image of steam being sprayed from inside the oven.
Press the EasyClean™ button.
The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.
Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.
The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.
*Blue EasyClean™ requires spraying water inside the oven for non-steam models.
*The results may vary depending on oven use and the cleaning frequency of oven.
LG ThinQ® Smart Kitchen
Innovative simplicity and control
Experience innovative simplicity and control with the convenience of smart cooking. Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely and simplify your meal prep with Smart Recipes in the LG ThinQ® app.
*Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required. Refer to lg.com/thinq for details.
*Model shown in this video and subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.
This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.
Innovative by Design
Product Demo Videos
Get to know the range
In this video series, our LG Product Expert offers a hands-on intro to the LG range of Cooking appliances.
Built-in Oven Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
This image shows the dimensions of the oven.
This image shows the margin required for oven installation.
This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Clock
Yes
Oven Cleaning Type
Blue EasyClean™
Sabbath Mode
Yes
Soft Closing System
No
Timed Cook
Yes
OVEN FEATURES
[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
1500
[Elec]Broil Element Power (W)
1600 / 1500
[Elec]Convection Element Power (W)
1900
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
Convection Fan
Dual Speed (High/Low)
Fuel Type
Electric
Number of Rack Positions
5
Oven Capacity (L)
76
Oven Cooking Mode
Healthy Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bottom Heat, Defrost, Eco Hot Air, Eco Top Bottom Heat, Fan Assisted Air, Hot Air, Large Grill, Pizza Mode, Proof, Roasting, Small Grill, Top Bottom Heat, Keep Warm
Oven Light Type
Halogen
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Material
Enamel
Control Display
White LED
Door Color
Clear
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Material
Aluminum
Interior Color
Blue
Knob Color
Stainless Steel
Body Finish
Stainless Steel
Oven Control Type
Knob+Glass Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
560 x 590 x 556
Oven Interior Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
488 x 373 x 420
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
700 x 645 x 660
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
592 x 594 x 569
Product Weight (kg)
43.0
POWER / RATINGS
Plug Type
3-prong wire
SMART TECHNOLOGY
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Universal Tray (Ea)
1
Wire Grill (Ea)
1
Standard Telescopic Runners (Set)
1
Rail Rack (Ea)
2
EAN CODE
Ean Code
8806096413838
WARRANTY
Product
2 Years
CYBER SECURITY
Security Update
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
