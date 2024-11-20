Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel

BO609T2MB4

(0)
Front view of BO609T2MB4

Product Highlights

Knock twice to see what's cooking

Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.

Cook like a pro with 5-in-1 cooking

Convection Oven, Air Frier, Air Sous Vide, Dehydrator, and Pizza Mode.

Easier cleanup with the power of steam

Blue EasyClean™ helps you clean your oven in 10 min.

Take control of your kitchen with LG ThinQ®

Check your food's progress from anywhere in the house.

InstaView™

Knock twice to see what's cooking

Two knocks on the glass to check on cooking progress without opening the door, to avoid letting heat out.
5-in-1 Pro Cooking

Elevate your home kitchen experience

Expand your culinary horizons with the ultimate 5-in-1 appliance: Convection Oven, Air Frier, Air Sous Vide, Dehydrator, and Pizza Mode.

This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.

ProBake™ Convection

Powerful, precise heat circulation for consistent results on every rack, helping you achieve perfectly browned bakes and roasts, every time.

Air Sous Vide

Cook every dish to mouth-watering perfection, preserving all the aromas, flavours and nutrients, for the ultimate elevated taste experience.

This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.

Air Fry by ProBake™

Indulge in your favourite fried foods without the guilt, using powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.

This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.

Pizza Mode

Achieve pizzeria-worthy results. This user-friendly setting takes the complexity out of pizza baking, helping to deliver crispy crusts and melted cheese.

This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.

Dehydrator

Craft delicious and healthy snacks with LG Drying Mode. Easily dehydrate fruits, vegetables, and even meats for nutritious and flavourful homemade snack options.

This is an image of dried fruits

*Vacuum sealer and bag required for Sous Vide cooking is not included.
*Dehydrating: cooking timer on Drying Mode is limited to 11h.
*Air Fry perforated tray pictured not included.

Blue EasyClean™

Easier cleanup, every time with the power of steam

Thanks to steam and LG's patented hydrophilic enamel, Blue EasyClean™ helps you clean your oven in 10 min and keep it looking like new.

STEP 1

Press the EasyClean™ button.

Manual Cook, Steam Cook, Recipe Cook, My Recipes, Settings

STEP 2

Steam is generated inside the oven.

This is an image of steam being sprayed from inside the oven.

STEP 3

Simply wipe away the water at base of the cavity and any residue with a cloth, towel or sponge.

The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.

*Blue EasyClean requires adding water to the water tank for steam generation.
*The results may vary depending on oven use and the cleaning frequency of oven.

LG ThinQ® Smart Kitchen

Innovative simplicity and control

Experience innovative simplicity and control with the convenience of smart cooking. Monitor, preheat, adjust cooking settings remotely and simplify your meal prep with Smart Recipes in the LG ThinQ® app.

*Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required. Refer to lg.com/thinq for details.
*Model shown in this video and subsequent images may differ from the model presented on this page: please refer to image gallery at the top of the page for correct model and finish.

Replicate your best recipes with the click of a button

Record and easily replicate your best recipes via the LG ThinQ® app using smart, pre-programmed cooking.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Simplify your meal prep with smart, pre-programmed recipes

Simplify your meal prep with a library of pre-programmed everyday recipes, taking the guesswork out of cooking.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Simplify your cooking routine with smart oven control

Preheat your oven, adjust settings, turn it off remotely, freeing you up to multitask or relax. Simplify your cooking routine and enjoy the ultimate cooking convenience.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Get notified when your food is ready with LG ThinQ® Cooking Notifications

Receive alerts on your smartphone when your oven preheats or cooking cycles end. Stay informed and manage your cooking time efficiently.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Monitor for peace of mind

Run a Smart Diagnosis® directly from your smartphone via the LG ThinQ® app to diagnose and troubleshoot oven issues Access efficient support to help with disruptions to your cooking routine.

This is an image of a woman looking at a food recipe on her smartphone.

Innovative by Design

This is a kitchen image with LG built-in oven, hood, and gas hob installed.

Style and Harmony

Close-up image of oven showing matte black finish.

Black Stainless Steel Finish

An image showing the wide interior of the oven.

Bigger is Better

Built-in Oven Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the Installation Area

This image shows the dimensions of the oven.

2. Installation Precautions

A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.

This image shows the margin required for oven installation.

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.

This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.

Parts & Accessories

This is an image of boxes on the kitchen table.

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

FAQs

How do I install an LG Oven?

You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG Oven, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified installer may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.

How do I clean an LG Oven?

It is highly recommended that an LG oven is cleaned regularly and thoroughly. You can use LG's Blue EasyClean cycle as part of your regular cleanup routine, for instance after weekend baking, which will help you clean your oven in just a 10 minute cycle. This exciting feature uses a patented hydrophilic enamel and the power of steam to target baked-in grease and food stains, conveniently reducing the time and effort it takes to clean a traditional oven. Some models are also equipped with a Pyrolytic Self-Cleaning function, which you can use to tackle heavier baked-in residues.

What is a Pyrolytic Oven?

Pyrolysis refers to a self-cleaning process that allows the food stains accumulated in the oven cavity to be reduced to ash using extremely high temperatures. It is very useful for removing baked-in residue, and enables a more efficient cleaning experience.

Can I cook Pizza in an LG Oven?

LG Ovens are equipped with a special Pizza mode, conveniently designed to deliver pizzeria-worthy results. This user-friendly setting takes the complexity out of pizza baking, helping to deliver crispy crusts and melted cheese.

Does the LG Oven have an air fryer?

Yes! As a part of our pro cooking features, all of our LG Ovens have an Air Fryer mode. Induldge in your favourite foods without the guilt, as the Air Fryer uses powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.

Which cooking modes does the Pro Cooking feature offer?

LG Ovens offer cooking versatility with its pro cooking feature options. These features range from 4 to 6 essential cooking features that cater to the differing needs of your cooking experience. Cook like a pro with the 4-in-1 pro cooking features including a Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Sous Vide, and Pizza Mode coming with every LG Oven. Additionally, a Steam Cooking and Dehydrator feature come with select LG Ovens to further expand your culinary horizons.

Is the LG Oven Instaview feature the same as the LG Instaview Fridge feature?

Very similar! The LG Oven Instaview feature utilises the familiar "knock, knock" action of an Instaview fridge to take a peak into your cooking progress. The Oven Instaview feature is primarily used to monitor cooking results without letting out hot air by opening the door.

Do I risk burning myself if I use the Instaview feature while the oven is turned on?

The external surface of the Oven door has high thermal insulation thanks to the 4 layers of glass. Allowing you to knock on the the outside of the door to take a peak even when an LG oven is operating at maximum temperature.

All Spec

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    Blue EasyClean™ + Pyrolytic

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Close Door

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Soft Open Door

    Yes

OVEN FEATURES

  • [Bottom] Bake Element Power (W)

    1500

  • [Top] Broil Element Power (W)

    1600 / 1500

  • [Rear] Convection Element Power (W)

    1900

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Convection Fan Type

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    76

  • Oven Cooking Modes

    Healthy Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bottom Heat, Defrost, Drying, Eco Hot Air, Eco Top Bottom Heat, Fan Assisted Air, Frozen Meal, Hot Air, Large Grill, Pizza Mode, Proof, Roasting, Small Grill, Steam Baking, Steam Hot Air, Steam Regenerating, Steam Roasting, Top Bottom Heat, Keep Warm, Warm Dishes

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

  • Steam Type

    Steam Assist

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Control Display

    4.3" TFT LCD

  • Door Color

    Black, Tinted

  • Handle Colour

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Interior Color

    Blue

  • Body Finish

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Touchscreen+Glass Touch

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    560 x 590 x 556

  • Oven Interior Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    488 x 373 x 420

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    700 x 645 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    592 x 594 x 569

  • Product Weight (kg)

    45.0

POWER / RATINGS

  • Plug Type

    3-prong wire

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Fully-Extendable Telescopic Runners (Set)

    2

EAN CODE

  • Ean Code

    8806096024614

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

