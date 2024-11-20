SERIES 9 – 76L InstaView Steam Assist Oven with Blue EasyClean™, Black Stainless Steel

It is highly recommended that an LG oven is cleaned regularly and thoroughly. You can use LG's Blue EasyClean cycle as part of your regular cleanup routine, for instance after weekend baking, which will help you clean your oven in just a 10 minute cycle. This exciting feature uses a patented hydrophilic enamel and the power of steam to target baked-in grease and food stains, conveniently reducing the time and effort it takes to clean a traditional oven. Some models are also equipped with a Pyrolytic Self-Cleaning function, which you can use to tackle heavier baked-in residues.