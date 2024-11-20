We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60cm T-Shape Rangehood with ThinQ® Auto Activation
Product Highlights
Your induction hood and cooktop in harmony
LG Rangehoods automatically activate and turn off in sync with LG Induction Cooktops via ThinQ®, so you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ® app also lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the exhaust speed all from your phone.
An image of the hood and a smartphone connected through ThinQ. There is an icon that expresses the functions of ThinQ, On/off, Remote control, monitoring.
*Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required. Refer to lg.com/thinq for details.
*Product design may be different from actual product in this image/video and subsequent visuals. Refer to product gallery at top of page for correct model design.
Easy Control
Control with a touch
Activate your Hood with just a touch of your finger.
This is an image of touching the touch control of the hood with a finger.
High Performance
More power, less noise
The LG Hood is designed to provide quiet and powerful suction.
This is an image where smoke is strongly sucked into the hood.
Innovative by Design
Rangehood Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Hood fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the Installation Area
Make sure the hood is placed horizontally to avoid grease collection at one end. After installation, make sure there is space to pull out the plug if necessary.
This image shows the dimension of the Hood.
2. Installation Precautions
For safety and effective operation, there should be 650-750 mm between the hood and the induction or the gas hob.
This image shows the required distance from the hob when installing the hood.
FAQs
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Do LG Cooking Appliances have the ThinQ feature?
Yes, the full LG Cooking Appliance range is compatible with the LG ThinQ feature. Explore smart kitchen connectivity and use the ThinQ app across Ovens, Cooktops and Rangehoods to personalise your cooking experience. *LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.
How can I connect my LG Cooktop and Rangehood?
The LG Rangehood automatically activates with compatible LG Cooktops and adjusts extraction speed to match cooktop settings, once set-up via the LG ThinQ app (please consult owner's manual for instructions). With your Rangehood and Induction Cooktop synchronized, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ app lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the speed mode all from your phone. *LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.
What size Rangehood do I need?
Look for a kitchen Rangehood width that is at least as wide as your stovetop for proper ventilation coverage. LG Rangehoods offer plenty of design appeal for 60cm and 90cm spaces without distracting from your overall kitchen aesthetic. Measure your available stovetop space and compare it with the dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the ragehood will fit in your kitchen.
Is a Rangehood necessary for my kitchen?
Rangehoods are extremely beneficial to any kitchen space, taking position above your stove. Designed to remove smoke, grease, odours, and moisture from the air as you cook. The inclusion of an LG Rangehood in the kitchen provides a sleek and high-performance upgrade for aspiring cooks and seasoned chefs.
How often do I clean my Rangehood?
It is recommended that an LG Rangehood is cleaned regularly to maintain design and performance. The product offers removable, dishwasher-safe filters for an easy maintenance and cleaning experience.
How do I install my Rangehood?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your LG Rangehood in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
Does a Rangehood remove odours from cooking?
The LG Rangehood boasts a powerful blower that adjusts from four levels of Rangehood suction to promote greater venting as well as limit kitchen odours and smoke. With more power and less noise, the LG Rangehood is designed to provide quiet and powerful suction performance.
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Wi-Fi Control CFM
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Control Lights
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Power On/Off
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
680 x 385 x 650
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
598 x 280 x 500
-
Product Weight (kg)
9.3
HOOD FEATURES
-
Blower CMH (min-max)
280-830
-
Blower dB (min-max)
55-77
-
Blower Speed Levels
3+Boost
-
Filter Type
Washable Aluminum Grease Filter, Recirculation Charcoal Filter
-
Hood Type
T-Shape
-
Installation Type
Wall-Mount
-
Lighting Power (W)
3
-
Lighting Type
White LED
-
Body Finish
Stainless Steel
-
RoHS Compliant
Yes
-
Vertical Internal Blower
6" Round
POWER / RATINGS
-
Circuit Breaker Size (A)
10
-
Plug Type
AU plug
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Auto-Hood Connection
Yes
EAN CODE
-
Ean Code
8806096024713
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
