Our TrueSteam Dishwashers use the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help reduce water spots up to 60%, for sparkling clean dishes. The feature is cleverly designed for your Dishwasher to reach a final rinse temperature greater than 80°C, reducing bacteria on dishes by 99.999%*.

*80oC final rinse and E.coli, Listeria & Salmonella bacteria reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with High Temp and Steam options. Water spot reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with Steam option and using the inbuilt water softening system (dishwasher salts).﻿