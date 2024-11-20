We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in White Finish - Free Standing
*Matte Black finish product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for XD5B14WH: White Finish
Four Reasons to Own an LG QuadWash® Dishwasher
*Top cutlery rack pictured not available on this model.
Thorough Cleaning
The QuadWash® arm has 4 blades, and spins both clockwise and anti-clockwise while the two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water into every nook and cranny.
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
*Product pictured is for illustrative purposes only and may vary.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
What are the benefits of an LG Dishwasher?
Our LG Dishwasher boasts various features powered by QuadWash technology, ensuring a thorough clean and convenient experience for users. With features like TrueSteam for sanitisation, Auto Open Dry for steam release, adjustable racks for flexible loading, and a quiet operation our dishwashers cater to the differing needs of all LG customers. Please check products pages for individual built in features.
What's the difference between a Built-Under and Free Standing Dishwasher?
LG Built-Under Dishwashers are designed to fit beneath your counter top and provide a neat finish to your cabinetry with the base of the dishwasher designed to be concealed behind your kitchen cabinet kick-plate for a seamless finish. Unlike Free Standing Dishwashers, which can be taken with you when you move, built-in dishwashers are installed into your dishwasher cavity, and usually built into the kickboard design.Please first check the dimensions of your cavity to ensure fitting of appliance prior to purchase.
Do I need to clean the Dishwasher?
Yes, routinely cleaning an LG Dishwasher is recommended to maintain optimal performance. Regularly clean the filter, spray arms, and interior surfaces to prevent the buildup of food particles and residue. Additionally, checking for leaks, inspecting hoses and seals, and ensuring proper drainage is imperative to maintaining your Dishwasher's longevity and performance quality.
How do I install the Dishwasher?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your LG Dishwasher, in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
What is QuadWash technology?
Our innovative QuadWash technology is designed with four rotating blades and oscillating nozzles to deliver jets of water at multiple angles. Possessing four spray arms instead of the traditional two, will ensure maximum coverage to achieve a thorough clean.
What is a TrueSteam cycle?
Our TrueSteam Dishwashers use the power of steam to penetrate food residue and help reduce water spots up to 60%, for sparkling clean dishes. The feature is cleverly designed for your Dishwasher to reach a final rinse temperature greater than 80°C, reducing bacteria on dishes by 99.999%*.
*80oC final rinse and E.coli, Listeria & Salmonella bacteria reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with High Temp and Steam options. Water spot reduction tested using "Eco" cycle with Steam option and using the inbuilt water softening system (dishwasher salts).
Is there a lot of room to stack my dishes?
Our Dishwasher is designed with spacious interiors and adjustable racks to accommodate various dish sizes and configurations, providing ample room for stacking dishes efficiently. Specifically, our Dishwashers possess the EasyRack Plus® feature designed for easy loading and versaitility. The upper rack is designed to adjust easily. Alter the height of the upper rack to three different levels to conveniently accommodate a variety of sized items.
Does the Dishwasher make a lot of noise?
LG Dishwasher is engineered with the advanced LG Direct Drive Motor designed with minimal moving parts, offering a quiet, efficient and reliable experience.
Can I control the Dishwasher remotely?
Of course! Explore a new world of connectivity with LG's ThinQ® technology. Control your LG Dishwasher from remote locations as ThinQ® allows you to download new wash cycles, diagnose problems and even get notifications on your smartphone.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Type
Fully Electronic
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Control Panel
Front Control
-
Place Settings
14
APPERANCE
-
Finish
White
-
Status Indicators
LED
-
Inner Tub Material
Stainless Steel
-
Time Remaining Indicator
Yes
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Basket
Basket
-
Height Adjustable Upper Rack
Yes (3 Heights)
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Delay Start
1 - 12 Hours
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express Cycle
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes (Top / Bottom)
-
High Temp. (up to 80℃)
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Yes
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Turbo Cycle
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Operating Noise(dBA)
44dbA
-
WELS Water Consumption(L)
11.5L
-
Energy Rating
4 star
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/365uses)
230
-
WELS Reg. Number
D02101
-
WELS Testing Program Name
Eco + Energy Saver
-
WELS Water Rating
5 star
KEY FEATURE
-
LG EasyRack Plus®
Standard (Standard Tine Flexibility)
-
Aqua Stop Valve
Yes
-
Drying Method
Condensing
-
Spray Arms
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash®
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
690mm x 890mm x 664mm
-
Product (WxHxD) (mm)
600mm x 850mm x 600mm
-
Product Weight (kg)
46.5kg
-
Packing Weight (kg)
51
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098026807
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
TagON (NFC)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
-
Product
2 Years
