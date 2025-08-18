We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV and Fox Sports:
a Winning Combination
LG and Fox Sports have joined forces to bring 4K Footy action into your home1. Enjoy the spectacular picture quality of LG OLED and QNED TVs, paired with the expert coverage from Fox Sports. Turn your place into a stadium on game night!
OLED with Jack Riewoldt & Dermott Brereton
Incredible picture quality for unforgettable enjoyment
With LG OLED TVs extraordinary picture quality and perfect blacks, every dramatic moment is delivered in amazing detail. Every blade of grass, every bead of sweat - you’re even closer to the action than if you were at the game.
In the safe hands of Jack and Dermott
Super Saturday brings you the best of the Footy action and is co-hosted by 3-time Premiership forward for the Richmond Tigers, Jack Riewoldt and regular commentary from Hawthorn legend and AFL Hall of Fame inductee, Dermott Brereton.
QNED with Kath Loughnan & Ruby Schleicher
Give the big stars the stage they deserve
Big games need big screens to truly come alive in your living room. With screen sizes up to a whopping 100" and dazzling colours, the LG QNED range makes you feel like you're in the front row of every match.
Nothing gets past
Kath and Ruby
One of Australia’s most loved sports commentators and host of The Footy Show, Kath Loughnan, co-hosts Super Saturday alongside Ruby Schleicher, a dual AFLW All-Australian and Collingwood Best and Fairest winner who brings expert analysis to the show.
LG OLED & QNED makes every game must-see TV.
Choose the perfect LG OLED or QNED TV to enjoy Fox Sports on today!
Experience exceptional brightness, precision detail and a sleek flush-to-wall1 design with the OLED G5. For design-focused homes and passionate movie buffs who want top-tier performance without compromise.
Enjoy vibrant picture quality, AI-powered enhancements and immersive sound with the OLED C5. For households seeking premium entertainment – from streaming to sport to family movie nights.
QNED93
Enjoy more shades of vivid, accurate colour no matter how bright or dark the display. QNED Colour Pro's enhanced colour reproduction achieves 100% Colour Volume2, for stunning, lifelike visuals.
1Subscription fees apply. 2The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. 3Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point. 4Image quality dependent on source material.