563L Side by Side refrigerator with One Touch Home Bar
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
563 Litres
-
Refrigerator
350 Litres
-
Freezer
213 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Shining Steel VCM
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
One Touch Homebar
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1760mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1760mm
-
Depth without Door
620mm
-
Depth without Handle
690mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
750mm
-
Width
894mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
946 mm x 776 mm x 1835 mm
-
Weight
112kg
-
