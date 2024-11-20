Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display

gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display

16T90SP-G.AP75A

gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display

Front view of the 16 Inch LG gram Pro 2 in 1 (16T90SP-G.AP75A) laptop with keyboard and a touch pen, featuring 16GB RAM and Intel Ultra 7 Core
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Home Appliances

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 logo.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 groupscene-tent mode and flat mode.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

Ultra-light & superslim

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Level up to Pro

LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with IPS LCD and OLED display.

Your Pro studio

High refresh rate supports smooth workflow.

Smooth workflow

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Ultra-light & superslim

The gram Pro 2in1 portable laptop with its ultra-light build and powerful performance, takes you where you want.

1,399g

Lightweight

12.4mm

Superslim

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Experience professional-grade power in a super versatile 2in1 form with an ultra-light body of 1,399g.

LG gram Pro 2in1.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

*The stylus pen is included in the package.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

360˚ touch display

A Pro at versatility

A simple flip laptop is all you need to suit your moment's needs. The 360˚ hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.

Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.

Show you’re a pro

Crafted for elegance and efficiency, the 2 in 1 laptop tablet fits seamlessly into any workplace. Whether you’re working alone or with multiple collaborators, it provides the modes and the power for various tasks.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Advanced stylus pen

Each stroke comes to life

Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse. Also, thanks to the 144Hz high refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive tactile experience without interruption or delay.

Charge up in a snap

Snap on the stylus for immediate wireless charging. Magnetic convenience keeps your pen powered and in place without any extra cables.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.

Powered like a Pro

Intel® EvoEdition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Windows 11 Pro

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Pro’s performance

Every work you start with gram Pro touch screen laptop deserves to be completed as a masterpiece. You can generate AI images fast and process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

cooling system.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your ideas flowing as smoothly as your projects.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Latest Windows OS

LG gram Pro Windows touch screen laptop maximises productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.

Pro-grade visuals

Immerse yourself in a display that syncs with your creative pulse. LG gram Pro’s IPS display delivers vibrant and smooth visuals, greatly optimised for every stroke of your imagination.
16” 2560x1600


High resolution
IPS Display


Clear visual
Up to 144Hz


Refresh Rate
16:10 DCI-P3 99%


Wide range

IPS display

 

Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.

LG gram Pro 16 Inch laptop enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with IPS LCD display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VRR (Various Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, have it the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimised to your work and needs. The gram Pro 2in1 intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz-144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution display

Beyond screen, to spectacle

Immerse yourself in a world where colours come alive. LG gram Pro's WQXGA (2560x1600) high-resolution display, transforms your work and play into a visual masterpiece. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution display shows more display.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

gram link-AI-powered photo organization.

AI-powered photo organisation

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link. With AI laptop's classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Create a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.

*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).
*USB Type-C™﻿ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro 360

  • Year

    Y24

SYSTEM

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Graphic

    iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB이상), Intel® graphics (Others)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    16inch

  • Size (cm)

    40.6cm

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD Pen Touch, MPP2.0 support (Gorilla Glass Victus)

  • Panel Multi

    LCD : LGD

  • Pol

    LCD : Anti-Glare w/ Glass

  • Refresh Rate

    LCD : 31~144Hz VRR

  • Response Time

    LCD : 30 ms(Typical)

  • Brightness

    LCD : 400nit

  • Colour gamut

    LCD : DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    LCD : 1500:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • SSD

    Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 512GB

  • SSD

    Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option)

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)
    Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2)

SECURITY

  • Security

    SSD Security, dTPM(reserve)

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard with MIC LED indication
    (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
    (127.5 x 78.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion
    Video playback : 20.5hr
    JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 10.0hr
    JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 16.5hr

ACCESSORY

  • AC Adapter

    - 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power Button with LED

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single colour), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4 ~ 12.9

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51

  • weight(g)

    1,399 g

  • weight(lb)

    3.08lb

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    475 x 299 x 60

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    18.7 x11.8 x 2.4

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.3kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.07lb

COLOUR

  • Colour

    - A part: Mg (White, Black)
    - B part: PC-ABS
    - C part: Mg (White, Black)
    - D part: Mg (White, Black)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    - Common : New Stylus Pen(MPP 2.0)
    - Korea : Pouch, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option) (TBD)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG Smart Assistant

    Yes

  • LG gram Link

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Quick Guide

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • LG PC Care

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG On Screen Display

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Google Nearby Share

    Yes

  • Bamboo Paper

    Yes

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

