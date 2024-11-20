We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display
gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display
Ultra-light & superslim
The gram Pro 2in1 portable laptop with its ultra-light build and powerful performance, takes you where you want.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
Pro. Anytime, anywhere.
A Pro at versatility
A simple flip laptop is all you need to suit your moment's needs. The 360˚ hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.
Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.
Show you’re a pro
Crafted for elegance and efficiency, the 2 in 1 laptop tablet fits seamlessly into any workplace. Whether you’re working alone or with multiple collaborators, it provides the modes and the power for various tasks.
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.
Each stroke comes to life
Powered like a Pro
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
Windows 11 Pro
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Latest Windows OS
LG gram Pro Windows touch screen laptop maximises productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.
Pro-grade visuals
IPS display
Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.
LG gram Pro 16 Inch laptop enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with IPS LCD display.
Fluid display, have it the pro way
Beyond screen, to spectacle
16:10 High resolution display shows more display.
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio
See the full spectrum
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.
AI-powered photo organisation
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link. With AI laptop's classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
Dolby Atmos
Immerse yourself
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
Ports for optimal performance
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram Pro 360
-
Year
Y24
SYSTEM
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Graphic
iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB이상), Intel® graphics (Others)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
-
Size (cm)
40.6cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS LCD Pen Touch, MPP2.0 support (Gorilla Glass Victus)
-
Panel Multi
LCD : LGD
-
Pol
LCD : Anti-Glare w/ Glass
-
Refresh Rate
LCD : 31~144Hz VRR
-
Response Time
LCD : 30 ms(Typical)
-
Brightness
LCD : 400nit
-
Colour gamut
LCD : DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
LCD : 1500:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 512GB
-
SSD
Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)
Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, dTPM(reserve)
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard with MIC LED indication
(US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(127.5 x 78.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
Video playback : 20.5hr
JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 10.0hr
JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 16.5hr
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power Button with LED
LED
-
LED
Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single colour), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4 ~ 12.9
-
Dimension(inch)
14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51
-
weight(g)
1,399 g
-
weight(lb)
3.08lb
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 299 x 60
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.7 x11.8 x 2.4
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.3kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.07lb
COLOUR
-
Colour
- A part: Mg (White, Black)
- B part: PC-ABS
- C part: Mg (White, Black)
- D part: Mg (White, Black)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
- Common : New Stylus Pen(MPP 2.0)
- Korea : Pouch, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option) (TBD)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Smart Assistant
Yes
-
LG gram Link
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Quick Guide
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
LG PC Care
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Google Nearby Share
Yes
-
Bamboo Paper
Yes
