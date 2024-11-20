We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram 16 Inch Lightweight Laptop | 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, Windows 11 Pro, Anti-glare IPS display
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y24
SYSTEM
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 24 MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Graphic
iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
40.64cm
-
Size (Inch)
16 inch
-
Size (cm)
40.6cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch (60Hz)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz / VRR(31Hz~144Hz, option)
-
Brightness
350nit(60Hz non touch)
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe: 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max W)
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Slim Kensington lock
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
Video playback : 24hr / 23.5hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 13hr / 12.5hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 23hr / 22.5hr (Touch)
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
Video playback : 21.5hr / 21hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Video playback) : 12hr / 11.5hr (Touch)
JEITA 3.0 (Idle) : 19.5hr / 19hr (Touch)
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
Dimension(inch)
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70 (non touch 60Hz, non touch VRR)
-
weight(g)
1,199 g (non touch 60Hz)
-
weight(g)
1,350 g (non touch 60Hz)
-
weight(lb)
2.64 lbs (non touch 60Hz)
-
weight(lb)
2.98 lbs (non touch 60Hz)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 290 x 60
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.2kg
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
4.9 lbs
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.5lbs
COLOUR
-
Colour
- Colour: Snow White, Charcoal gray, Obsidian Black
- A part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black)
- D part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Smart Assistant
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Quick Guide
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
LG PC Care
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
