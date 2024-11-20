We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16-inch +view for LG gram. Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
All Spec
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
16" (40.6 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200 : 1 (Typical)
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Non-OS
PORTS AND CONNECTIONS -
-
USB Type C
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
BUTTON
-
Button
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT -
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Weight
670g (990g / with Folio)
-
Shipping Dimension
419 x 288 x 60 mm
MATERIAL -
-
Colour
- Colour: Silver
- A part: AL (Silver)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- Folio Cover: Black, Silver (Default : Black Included)
PRE-INSTALLED SOFTWARE
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Folio Cover (Silver)
