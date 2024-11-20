We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The light life
Only 1,350g and a pencil-thin at 17.8mm at the slimmest part of the product, your LG gram slips into your life and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.
LG gram-light-slim-portability.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The thickness stated above measures 17.8mm at the slimmest part of the product. Weight is based on the laptop only.
Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.
LG gram enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
IPS premium display
Get captivated by rich, vivid colours in the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution premium touch display.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Programme is not included in the package and needs to be purchased separately.
^ Compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.
See the full spectrum
Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
Bright light, low glare
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The above various programs are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Windows 11
Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximise your productivity with Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.
Stay cool
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
AI-powered photo organisation
You can easily organise your photos using gram Link. With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorised by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Share photos, videos and documents from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices.
To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and must be purchase separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immerse yourself
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
high-capacity battery.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Ports for optimal performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Create a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
17
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H (1.4 GHz up to 4.8 GHz 24MB L9 Cache)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1.35
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (typical)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y24
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8
-
weight(kg)
1.35
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5
-
weight(lb)
2.98
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.5
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4
BATTERY
-
Battery
77Wh
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Obsidian Black
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H (1.4 GHz up to 4.8 GHz 24MB L9 Cache)
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Size (Inch)
17
-
Size (cm)
43.18
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W (Smart Amp)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
USB Type-C
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
LG gram Link
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
NO
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
Quick Share
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
NO
-
Wacom notes
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant
YES
-
LG Quick Guide
YES
-
LG Lively Theme
YES
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100 Key, UK: 101 Key, JP: 104 Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, Webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling System
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
2 (USB3.2)
-
USB Type C
2 (USB4, PD, DP, Thunderbolt™ 4)
-
HDMI
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.