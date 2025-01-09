AI laptops integrate Neural Processing Units (NPUs) specifically designed to optimise performance of AI and machine learning tasks. These AI-powered devices are revolutionisingproductivity by enhancing the efficiency of AI processes, all without the reliance on cloud computing.

LG's latest gram series of laptops, including the new LG gram Pro, introduces cutting-edge AI technology to maximize your productivity. These ultra-lightweight powerhouses combine high-end specifications with sleek, durable designs and long-lasting battery life, redefining portable computing with outstanding performance and convenience.

Highlighted AI-related Features:

AI-Powered Performance: Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards on select models, LG gram Pro laptops excel in handling AI-intensive tasks, both online and offline. The new LG gram Pro laptops are also embedded with Intel® AI Boost, Intel’s neural processing unit (NPU), ensuring smooth execution of the most demanding workflows even without a network connection.

AI-Driven LG gram Link App: Seamlessly share files, transfer photos, and mirror screens across LG gram, Android, and iOS devices with the LG gram Link app. Using AI-powered photo categorisation, it automatically organises mixed photos into appropriate categories for easy search and streamlined content management, simplifying the process and making content management a breeze.

Smart Power Management: The 90Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play. Additionally, our AI Smart Assistant monitors and alerts you about your power consumption status in advance, automatically regulating power usage to extend battery life.

Stunning Displays: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with Wide Quad XGA resolution (WQXGA) IPS displays and Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array Plus (WQXGA+) OLED options, enhanced by AI algorithms for exceptional colour accuracy and contrast.

Enhanced Cooling System: Stay cool under pressure with the dual cooling system in LG gram Pro models, designed to maintain optimal performance even during the most intense AI tasks such as video editing and image creation.

AI-Powered Laptop: LG gram Pro 17” Laptop



Combining powerful AI technology with unparalleled portability, the lightweight LG gram Pro 17" laptop offers an exceptional user experience. With its sharp display, comfortable keyboard, and responsive touchpad, the LG gram Pro ensures effortless work sessions wherever you go.

Whether you're at a bustling café or commuting, the LG gram Pro's compact design enables you to maintain productivity on the move. Unlock new levels of productivity with this innovative AI-powered laptop.

AI-Powered 2-in-1 Laptop: LG gram Pro 16” 2in1



The LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 is another versatile option for professionals seeking productivity on the go. Its convertible form factor seamlessly transitions from a laptop to a tablet, offering unparalleled flexibility for various tasks. Equipped with a WQXGA IPS touch display, this laptop delivers stunning visuals with sharp detail and vibrant colours.

Despite its slim and lightweight design, the LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 packs powerful performance, making it ideal for productivity on the move. With a responsive touchscreen and an advanced stylus pen, you can enjoy an enhanced user experience and unleash both productivity and creativity with ease.