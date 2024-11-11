Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG TV Magic Remote User Guide

Learn how to use an LG Magic Remote and explore the various functions and shortcuts you can use to control your Smart TV and connected devices.

Congratulations on purchasing your new LG Smart TV! To make operating your smart device even simpler, it comes with a Magic Remote control. This innovative tool functions as both a cursor and a remote control, allowing you to easily navigate through your LG Smart TV and any connected devices.

LG Magic Remote

What is LG Magic Remote?

Top-down angle of LG 2024 Magic Remote

The LG Magic TV Remote is the ultimate tool to enhance your entertainment experience on your LG Smart TV. It allows for intuitive pointing and clicking, and can also be used as a standard remote with speech recognition and universal remote functionality. The remote comes with standard 5-way control buttons and physical keys that serve as shortcuts to commonly used functions. It also features a pointer that you can use like a computer mouse to select and run content on your LG Smart TV. Additionally, the remote supports voice commands, making it easy to navigate various features conveniently.

How to Register LG Magic Remote with TV

Before you can use the Magic Remote on your LG TV, you will need to first register it.

 

To register your LG Magic Remote with your TV, follow these steps:

 

  1. When you first use your remote with the TV, aim the remote at your LG Smart TV and press the centre scroll wheel.
  2. You will see a message on the screen that says, ‘Magic Remote has been successfully registered.’ 
    • If your remote does not register, turn your TV off and on again, then repeat the steps.

How to de-register LG Magic Remote with TV

If you want to de-register your Magic Remote Control from your TV, press and hold the BACK and Home buttons together for 5 seconds. The Magic Remote will unpair with your TV.

What to do if the LG Magic Remote stops functioning

If the Magic Remote stops functioning, you can initialise it and re-register it to your LG Smart TV with the following steps:

 

  1. Hold the Smart Home and BACK buttons on your remote for 5 seconds to initialise the Magic Remote Control.
  2. Aim the remote at the TV and click on the centre scroll wheel.
  3. You will see a message on the screen that says, ‘Magic Remote has been successfully registered.’

How to configure LG Magic Remote pointer

You can configure the speed, shape, and size of the Magic Remote pointer by following these steps:

 

  1. On your remote, click on the Smart Home button to access the home screen.
  2. Select the ‘Settings’ Option
  3. In the Settings menu, select Option > Pointer to access pointer settings.
  4. Choose from the list of options you wish to configure.
    • Size: Configures the size of the pointer or cursor.
    • Speed: Sets the pointer movement speed

How to use LG Remote for TV

There are several ways you can use your LG Magic Remote to effectively navigate through the options of your LG Smart TV.

Using the Magic Remote Control

Just like you would use a mouse with a computer, you can use the Magic Remote Control as a pointer to point and select content on your LG Smart TV.

 

Warnings:

  • Make sure that there is no obstacle between your TV and your Magic Remote and it is used within a distance of 10 metres.
  • Be aware of your surroundings so that you don’t hit objects or people when you are using the Magic Remote.
  • Do not use the Magic Remote near WLAN devices or microwaves as it may not function properly when used in proximity to devices on the same frequency band (2.4 GHz).

Using the Magic Remote Control Buttons

As with any standard remote control, the LG Magic Remote Control contains buttons that you can use to control your device and browse through content. While the buttons may vary across different models, below are a few LG Magic Remote buttons explained:

POWERTurns Smart TV On and OFF
Smart HomeOpens the Home Screen
BACKReturns to the previous screen
Voice RecognitionActivates voice or speech recognition function
Wheel (OK)Pressing the wheel runs the selected item
VolumeControls the volume up or down
MUTETurns the mute function on or off
Colour Buttons (Red, Green, Yellow, Blue)Customisable by app

While most of these features are available on any LG Magic Remote, each one can vary depending on the model. Refer to the user manual to understand how to use your Magic Remote. Browse our range of Magic Remote Controls to choose the one best for you.

