Striving for perfection
through craftsmanship:
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine
redefines meaning of quality
Advanced Technologies, Premium Materials and an
Emphasis on Craftmanship Makes the LG SIGNATURE
Washing Machine a Cut Above the Rest
Dedicated to Quality
With its 17 degree tilted door, LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is designed to be easy to load and unload.
Optimal noise and vibration management in LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines to maximise durability.
Product development
The door's stylish circular shape represents one and a half years of research and development. The final result being equal parts aesthetic design and human-centered technological triumph.
The horizontal Heat Pump Compressor found in the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine contributes to its refined design consistent with the high-end brand's essence.
- 1[Vertical] Heat Pump Compressor
- 2[Horizontal] Heat Pump Compressor
Premium materials
- Porcelain enamel coated at 700˚C
- The front and top panels are composed of a porcelain enamel coating hardened at a temperature of 700°C, making the coating resistant to damage and scratches.
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines are produced at a rate of 25 units per day, compared with 1,000 units for other LG washing machines.
While most other washing machines rely on automated assembly lines, LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines are meticulously hand-crafted, requiring twice as much time to deliver superior quality.
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines must go through stringent comprehensive examination set by high LG standards, before being sent to consumers.
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines that come out of the factory are subject to reliability tests four times a year.