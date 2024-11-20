We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~4
4 medium tomatoes, Salt and pepper to taste, 300g ground beef, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, 2 garlic cloves(crushed), 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon dried greens, 1 tablespoon parmesan cheese
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
EU: Use Popular Menu No.8
1. Cut tops off tomatoes to form hats and remove seeds, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin. Then sprinkle each tomato with salt and pepper.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, mix well.
3. Stuff tomatoes with beef mixture and replace hat.
4. Place stuffed tomatoes on a dish and cover with plastic wrap.
5. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.
Manual Cook
1. Cut the top off the tomatoes to form hats and remove the seeds, being careful not to Pierce the meat.
2. sprinkle each tomato with salt and Pepper.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, mix well.
4. Fill the tomatoes with the meat mixture and place new hats.
5. Place the stuffed tomatoes in a glass dish and cover with a plastic wrap.
6. Place the food in the oven, and microwave in 1000W for 6 minutes.
