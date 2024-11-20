We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Ultra HD Surgical Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
800cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
14ms (Typ) 5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178°/178°
-
Colour Depth
10bit
-
Surface Treatment
Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T, 8H, Anti-Reflection,Anti-Finger)
-
Number of Colours
1.07B
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
DVI-D x1
SDI x1 (3G-SDI)
-
Digital
HDMI x1 (2.0) Display Port x1 (1.2)
USB 1up/1down (for HW calibration)
-
Output (Rear)
DVI-D x1
SDI x1 (3G-SDI)
DisplayPort x1 (1.2)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power cable, HDMI cable, DP cable, Adapter, CD/Book manual
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Carton (WxHxD)
743mm x 496mm x 153mm
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
7.7 kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
11.1kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200x100 / 100x100
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
SIX Axis Control, Super Resolution+, DICOM Gamma curve Colour Temperature 6500K / 8500K / 9300K, DICOM Mode(Kδ <= 10%) Factory Calibration, H/W Calibration(1-2 Mode), Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode) Brightness Stabilisation, Uniformity Compensation, RS232
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
120W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
