LG 31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Outstanding image quality
31.5” 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
1.5K local dimming zones
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Suitable for surgery
Optical bonding
IP45 (Front) & IK06
12G-SDI support
User convenience
Clone screen
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Failover input switch
Outstanding image quality with Mini-LED
1.5K local dimming zones
Immersive environment that enables focus on surgical procedure
Leveraging Mini-LED technology, this monitor incorporates 1,500 individually controlled local dimming zones, enabling granular modulation of LED backlight intensity across the panel. This precise zone-based control enhances luminance uniformity and contrast performance by selectively dimming dark regions and boosting brightness in illuminated areas. The result is a peak luminance of 2,000 cd/m² and a dynamic contrast ratio reaching up to 1,000,000:1, delivering exceptional visual fidelity and depth.
Furthermore, the implementation of localised dimming via Mini-LED architecture contributes to improved energy efficiency relative to conventional edge-lit backlight systems. By dynamically adjusting luminance only where needed, power consumption is optimised, which may also extend the operational lifespan of the display components.
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
With a wide colour range of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), the 32HR734S provides a great level of detail with optimised image clarity and colour accuracy.
Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 32HR734S (triangles outlined in black) supports the color gamut of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
Suitable for surgical environments
Optical bonding
Sharp and vibrant images
The 32HR734S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without any air gaps, and enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimising reflections and glare, ensuring that image clarity and colour accuracy are optimised even in brightly lit environments. The elimination of air gaps minimises light dispersion and loss, resulting in sharp and vibrant images.
Without Anti-glare
With Anti-glare
Anti-glare coating
The anti-glare coating of optically bonded glass minimises screen glare and reflection, providing a clear display even in brightly lit operating rooms.
Without Anti-reflection
With Anti-reflection
Anti-reflection coating
The anti-reflection coating of optically bonded glass minimises the reflectance of visible light wavelengths, providing clear images.
Without Anti-fingerprint
With Anti-fingerprint
Anti-fingerprint coating
The anti-fingerprint coating of optically bonded glass minimises contamination from fingerprints and smudges, contributing to a clear display of the surgical area.
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06
With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, the 32HR734S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)
IK06
User convenience
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Monitor various information on a single screen
As the 32HR734S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.
Clone Screen
Using a Clone screen feature that replicates the entire display content onto a secondary monitor through HDMI output, members of the surgical team can visually monitor the progress of surgery which can help facilitate efficient collaboration and communication.
Mirror mode & Rotation mode
Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.
Failover input switch
This feature provides an uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails, while compatible across various interfaces including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and DP. Particularly for 12G-SDI, the system can automatically switch from the primary input to the next available one if a signal loss is detected.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5 ms (GtG at faster)
Resolution
4K (3,840x2,160)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178° (Right / Left), 178* (Up/ Down)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
800 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1,000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Colour Bit
10 bit
Surface Treatment
Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
1 (Input), 1 (Output)
DisplayPort
1 (Input)
USB Downstream Port
1 Downstream
USB Upstream Port
1 Upstream
12G-SDI
4 (Input), 4 (Output)
3G-SDI
4 (Input), 4 (Output)
DVI-D
1 (Input)
FEATURES
HDR 10
Yes
PBP
Yes(2/3/4PBP)
Others (Features)
Screen flip - Mirror Mode & Rotation Mode
HDR Effect
Yes
Brightness stabilisation
500 cd/m²
DICOM Compliant
Yes
HW Calibration
Yes (LG Calibration Studio)
PIP
Yes
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
200 x100mm /100x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.7 kg
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
130W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
