Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

LG 31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

LG 31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

32HR734S-W
front view
-30 degree side view
left side view
rear view
-30 degree rear side view
right side view
+30 degree side view
top view
bottom view
side perspective view
rear perspective view
front view
-30 degree side view
left side view
rear view
-30 degree rear side view
right side view
+30 degree side view
top view
bottom view
side perspective view
rear perspective view

Key Features

  • 31.5-inch 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
  • DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
  • Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)
  • Clone Screen
  • Up to 4PBP, PIP / 12G-SDI support
  • IP45 (Front), IP32 (Except for front), IK06
More
31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor displaying a high-resolution surgical procedure, designed for precision in medical environments.

31.5-inch 4K Mini-LED surgical monitor

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Outstanding image quality

31.5” 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED

1.5K local dimming zones

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Suitable for surgery

Optical bonding

IP45 (Front) & IK06

12G-SDI support

User convenience

Clone screen

Up to 4 PBP & PIP

Failover input switch

Outstanding image quality with Mini-LED

1.5K local dimming zones

Immersive environment that enables focus on surgical procedure

Leveraging Mini-LED technology, this monitor incorporates 1,500 individually controlled local dimming zones, enabling granular modulation of LED backlight intensity across the panel. This precise zone-based control enhances luminance uniformity and contrast performance by selectively dimming dark regions and boosting brightness in illuminated areas. The result is a peak luminance of 2,000 cd/m² and a dynamic contrast ratio reaching up to 1,000,000:1, delivering exceptional visual fidelity and depth.

The video promotes a Mini-LED surgical display with 1.5K local dimming zones, emphasizing enhanced brightness control, high contrast, and peak brightness of 2,000 cd/m² for an immersive surgical viewing experience.

Furthermore, the implementation of localised dimming via Mini-LED architecture contributes to improved energy efficiency relative to conventional edge-lit backlight systems. By dynamically adjusting luminance only where needed, power consumption is optimised, which may also extend the operational lifespan of the display components.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

With a wide colour range of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), the 32HR734S provides a great level of detail with optimised image clarity and colour accuracy.

Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 32HR734S (triangles outlined in black) supports the color gamut of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Suitable for surgical environments

Optical bonding

Sharp and vibrant images

The 32HR734S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without any air gaps, and enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimising reflections and glare, ensuring that image clarity and colour accuracy are optimised even in brightly lit environments. The elimination of air gaps minimises light dispersion and loss, resulting in sharp and vibrant images.

The video compares a surgical display with and without optical bonding. The right, with optical bonding, is brighter and clearer than the left.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without optical bonding.

  • Without Anti-glare

  • With Anti-glare

Anti-glare coating

The anti-glare coating of optically bonded glass minimises screen glare and reflection, providing a clear display even in brightly lit operating rooms.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AG.

  • Without Anti-reflection

  • With Anti-reflection

Anti-reflection coating

The anti-reflection coating of optically bonded glass minimises the reflectance of visible light wavelengths, providing clear images.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AR.

  • Without Anti-fingerprint

  • With Anti-fingerprint

Anti-fingerprint coating

The anti-fingerprint coating of optically bonded glass minimises contamination from fingerprints and smudges, contributing to a clear display of the surgical area.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AF.

IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06

With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, the 32HR734S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.

  • IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)

  • IK06

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

12G-SDI support

The 32HR734S supports 12G-SDI, which enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable.

9.7kg lightweight

With a lightweight design of 9.7kg, this surgical monitor is suited for mounting on surgical arms and pendants.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

User convenience

Up to 4 PBP & PIP

Monitor various information on a single screen

As the 32HR734S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.

The video shows a medical monitor displaying up to four different types of information simultaneously, improving operational efficiency and decision-making.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Clone Screen

Using a Clone screen feature that replicates the entire display content onto a secondary monitor through HDMI output, members of the surgical team can visually monitor the progress of surgery which can help facilitate efficient collaboration and communication.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Mirror mode & Rotation mode

Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Failover input switch

This feature provides an uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails, while compatible across various interfaces including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and DP. Particularly for 12G-SDI, the system can automatically switch from the primary input to the next available one if a signal loss is detected.

*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5 ms (GtG at faster)

  • Resolution

    4K (3,840x2,160)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178° (Right / Left), 178* (Up/ Down)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1,000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Bit

    10 bit

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Input), 1 (Output)

  • DisplayPort

    1 (Input)

  • USB Downstream Port

    1 Downstream

  • USB Upstream Port

    1 Upstream

  • 12G-SDI

    4 (Input), 4 (Output)

  • 3G-SDI

    4 (Input), 4 (Output)

  • DVI-D

    1 (Input)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(2/3/4PBP)

  • Others (Features)

    Screen flip - Mirror Mode & Rotation Mode

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Brightness stabilisation

    500 cd/m²

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes (LG Calibration Studio)

  • PIP

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x100mm /100x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.7 kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 