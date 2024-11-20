We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Finish
Black
-
Door Type
Side Swing with Hidden Handle
-
Door Glass
Clear
-
Controller Type
Glass Touch
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Remaining
Yes
CAVITY
-
Overall Volume
25L
-
Interior Type
Easy Clean Coating (Anti-Bacterial)
-
Turntable Size
292mm
-
Turntable Type
Glass
POWER OUTPUT -
-
Microwave Power
1000W
-
Power Levels (Microwave)
10 (1000W, 900W, 800W, 700W, 600W, 500W, 400W, 300W, 200W, 100W)
-
Smart Inverter Technology
Yes
OPTIONS -
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes (30 Second Intervals)
AUTO COOK MENUS -
-
Reheat
8 (Beverage, Casserole, Dinner Plate, Muffin, Pie, Pizza, Rice, Soup)
-
Soften
3 (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)
-
Melt
3 (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)
-
Proof
1 (Yoghurt)
-
Popular Menu
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
-
Keep Warm
1
MANUAL COOK MENUS -
-
Inverter Defrost
4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (W x D x H)
470mm x 362mm x 272mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
550mm x 410mm x 294mm
-
Weight (Unit)
9.6kg
EAN
-
EAN
8806091131782
WARRANTY
-
Microwave
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).
What people are saying
